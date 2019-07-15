As Chevron (CVX) Share Price Rose, Holder Sandy Spring Bank Has Lowered Holding; Aon Plc (AON) Holder Permian Investment Partners LP Increased Position

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank sold 2,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,766 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.72M, down from 73,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $125.62. About 2.51 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 17/04/2018 – Chevron Venezuela Arrests, Canada Pipeline Battle: Energy Wrap; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – EXPECT BASE PLUS SHALE AND TIGHT PRODUCTION TO INCREASE 2 PCT -3 PCT EACH YEAR THROUGH 2022- PRESENTATION; 28/05/2018 – CHEVRON RESTORES PRODUCTION ON BLIND FAITH, PETRONIUS OFFSHORE PLATFORMS AFTER STORM ALBERTO; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Expect to Deliver Stronger Upstream Cash Margins and Production Growth in FY18; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Appeal Court Affirms Dismissal of Suit Against Chevron Subsidiary; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Joint Venture Novvi and Chevron to Develop and Bring to Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 07/05/2018 – AZZAD ASSET MANAGEMENT – URGES CHEVRON SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR “STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS”; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA IS SUBJECT TO CERTAIN CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS WITH RESPECT TO GLOBAL LNG DEMAND, EXPECT SUPPLY GAP DEVELOPING AROUND 2025

Permian Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permian Investment Partners Lp bought 17,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 858,903 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.62 million, up from 841,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permian Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $197.74. About 540,519 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 13/04/2018 – AON REPORTS 11% BOOST TO ANNUAL CASH DIV; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns that insurance industry is losing its relevance; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis; 25/04/2018 – AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – INITIALLY, OFFERING WILL BE AVAILABLE DIRECTLY FROM HP AND THROUGH CHANNEL PARTNERS IN U.S. ONLY; 15/03/2018 – Aon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 22/05/2018 – AON BUYS IP FIRM 601WEST; 17/05/2018 – Reactions: Aon promotes English to captive business head; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q REV. $3.09B, EST. $2.95B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vision Mngmt reported 4,306 shares stake. Cadinha And Ltd holds 73,940 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 274,427 shares. Utd Fire Gru owns 5,000 shares. Ardevora Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.61% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 4.76 million shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Stock Yards National Bank & Trust Trust stated it has 188,517 shares or 2.26% of all its holdings. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability accumulated 79,242 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Ser invested in 892 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Johnson Counsel holds 1.32% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 501,658 shares. 11,989 were accumulated by Indiana Tru Invest Mngmt Communication. Trust Of Virginia Va owns 1.71% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 104,929 shares. Paragon Capital owns 2,973 shares. Dodge And Cox reported 340,481 shares. Trustmark Savings Bank Trust Department holds 49,229 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $838,808 activity.

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc A (NYSE:V) by 2,453 shares to 37,911 shares, valued at $5.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,754 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,957 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Short Term Corporate Bond Etf (VCSH).

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.03 EPS, up 14.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.87 billion for 15.47 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.04% EPS growth.