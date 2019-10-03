As Chevron (CVX) Market Value Rose, Holder New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has Lowered Its Holding by $458,800; Ecolab (ECL) Share Value Rose While Cumberland Partners LTD Has Increased Its Position

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 155,656 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.37M, down from 159,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $112.79. About 3.88 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES PERMIAN UNCONVENTIONAL YE 2022 PRODUCTION OF 650 MBOED; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – SEES 2018 CASH GENERATION OF ABOUT $14 BLN; 06/03/2018 – Chevron backs 2018 production rise, eyes share buybacks; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil fails to ride oil’s rally as Chevron powers ahead; 15/05/2018 – 3G EXITED NUE, CVX, RSPP, PE, LBRDK IN 1Q: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Expect to Deliver Stronger Upstream Cash Margins and Production Growth in FY18; 05/03/2018 – Sharenet: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/26/2018 01:03 PM; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS 90 PERCENT OF PRODUCTION AT GORGON AND WHEATSTONE LNG PROJECTS UNDER LONG-TERM CONTRACTS; 12/04/2018 – Chevron Steps on the Gas to Bring California Fuel to Mexico

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 9.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 1,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 19,520 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.85M, up from 17,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $192.05. About 550,517 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SAYS HAS RETAINED JIANGHAI’S SERVICE & FORMULATED BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Declares Regular Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q EPS 84c; 17/04/2018 – Republican Tim Pawlenty brings on former Ecolab executive James Seifert to be his gubernatorial campaign chairman; 29/05/2018 – Ecolab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – ECOLAB TOP HOLDER CASCADE BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.6%; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Annual Meeting Results Announced; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Board

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.19% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Deutsche State Bank Ag has 625,760 shares. Northern Tru Corporation reported 0.15% stake. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corp holds 190 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And Com Inc accumulated 0.03% or 1,199 shares. Westpac Corporation reported 54,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Private Trust Com Na reported 5,265 shares stake. Heritage Wealth reported 1,054 shares stake. Winch Advisory Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 14,891 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab invested in 374,797 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Inv Mngmt LP holds 1% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 382,875 shares. Utah Retirement has invested 0.18% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Moreover, Aldebaran Incorporated has 1.57% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Hikari Tsushin Inc reported 16,296 shares.

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase&Company (NYSE:JPM) by 15,560 shares to 397,054 shares, valued at $44.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,721 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 271,674 were accumulated by Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Co. Mathes has invested 0.36% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Gluskin Sheff Associate reported 0.46% stake. Mirador Capital Prns Limited Partnership holds 1.11% or 18,122 shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Com holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 117,408 shares. Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.63% or 2.36M shares. Alberta Investment Mgmt holds 0.53% or 472,800 shares. Edgestream Prtnrs Limited Partnership invested in 14,475 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Davis R M has invested 0.13% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Bokf Na reported 223,527 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Stillwater Capital Lc accumulated 0.09% or 2,767 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd accumulated 0.2% or 18,488 shares. Polaris Greystone Group Incorporated Lc reported 1.74% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cullen Frost Bankers holds 306,343 shares. Summit Strategies has 1,646 shares.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR) by 12,379 shares to 24,100 shares, valued at $812,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 22,938 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,876 shares, and has risen its stake in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT).

