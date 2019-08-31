As Chevron (CVX) Market Value Rose, Bath Savings Trust Co Increased by $300,120 Its Holding; Bank Of Hawaii Position in Visa (V) Raised by $632,424 as Stock Rose

Bank Of Hawaii increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 6.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii bought 4,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 65,214 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.19M, up from 61,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $180.82. About 3.65M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 12.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co bought 2,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 21,431 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64M, up from 18,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 4.60 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 06/03/2018 – Chevron expects LNG supply shortage by 2025; 13/03/2018 – Port Authority: 52402 13-Mar-2018 Supply and Deliver Chevron Springs as Manufactured by Kawasaki Rail Car, Inc. or Vulcanite fo; 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – UNIT SIGNED A LONG-TERM CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES DE MÉXICO S. FOR ABOUT 50 PCT OF FACILITY’S STORAGE AND SEND-OUT CAPACITY; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY -UNIT’S CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES TO SUPPLY CHEVRON SERVICE STATIONS, OTHER COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL CONSUMERS IN BAJA CALIFORNIA; 29/03/2018 – Dave Payne Named Corporate Vice President of Health, Environment and Safety; 25/05/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS COURT’S JUDGMENT RELATED TO THEIR ROLE TO “PROCURE AND ATTEMPT TO ENFORCE FRAUDULENT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CHEVRON”; 26/03/2018 – Chevron’s Venezuela oilfields operating normally -executive

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30 billion and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Holdings (NYSE:SC) by 21,365 shares to 22,870 shares, valued at $483,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) by 17,184 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,236 shares, and cut its stake in Robert Half Intl (NYSE:RHI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $474.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) by 69,456 shares to 28,987 shares, valued at $2.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) by 7,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,681 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.