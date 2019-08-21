As Chevron (CVX) Market Value Rose, Accuvest Global Advisors Has Boosted Holding; Professional Advisory Services Has Trimmed Facebook (FB) Position by $1.65 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Professional Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc sold 9,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 114,995 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.17M, down from 124,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $524.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $183.81. About 9.10M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – FTC SAYS AWARE OF FACEBOOK DATA ISSUE; 11/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Facebook CEO says his own data was shared by Cambridge Analytica; 21/03/2018 – EU reveals a new digital tax plan that could hit the likes of Google, Amazon and Facebook; 07/03/2018 – Sheryl Sandberg says Facebook is taking the tech backlash seriously – and it’s doing something about it:; 09/05/2018 – Facebook hopes to win hearts with push into online dating; 29/03/2018 – New Mexico AG: SCAM ALERT Attorney General Warns New Mexicans about New Facebook Scam in Wake of Massive Facebook Privacy Breac; 21/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg spoke out on Wednesday after days of silence amid a firestorm of privacy concerns; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 22/03/2018 – SLOVAK PROTEST ORGANISERS CANCEL PLANNED FRIDAY BRATISLAVA DEMONSTRATION AFTER NEW CABINET APPOINTED – PROTESTERS’ FACEBOOK PAGE; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of data breach

Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 75.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors bought 4,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 10,847 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, up from 6,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $116.13. About 4.71M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – AT $60 BBL, EXPECT 2018 PRODUCTION TO BE 4 PERCENT TO 7 PERCENT HIGHER THAN LAST YEAR, EXCLUDING ASSET SALES- PRESENTATION; 19/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/19/2018 02:20 PM; 17/04/2018 – chrisplumb: Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – UNIT SIGNED A LONG-TERM CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES DE MÉXICO S. FOR ABOUT 50 PCT OF FACILITY’S STORAGE AND SEND-OUT CAPACITY; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 05:49 PM; 28/05/2018 – CHEVRON RESTORES PRODUCTION ON BLIND FAITH, PETRONIUS OFFSHORE PLATFORMS AFTER STORM ALBERTO; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON: NEW TAX LAW MAKES U.S. MORE COMPETITIVE FOR ACTIVITY; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – APPROVED MERGER INVOLVING CHINA’S LARGEST PETROLEUM REFINERY OWNER, HONG KONG BASED SINOPEC CORP AND CHEVRON SOUTH AFRICA; 06/04/2018 – CHEVRON HAS REQUESTED EXTENSION OF CONTRACT TO OPERATE ROKAN BLOCK IN INDONESIA BEYOND 2021 -ENERGY MINISTRY OFFICIAL; 07/05/2018 – AZZAD ASSET MANAGEMENT – URGES CHEVRON SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR “STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS”

Accuvest Global Advisors, which manages about $533.29 million and $184.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) by 11,376 shares to 4,633 shares, valued at $482,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Emerging Market (EEM) by 31,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,300 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Acwi Ex Us Etf (ACWX).

Professional Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $497.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. by 621 shares to 10,718 shares, valued at $18.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) by 39,579 shares in the quarter, for a total of 203,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB).

