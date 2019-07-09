As Chevron (CVX) Market Value Rose, Accuvest Global Advisors Boosted Holding by $575,886; Amazon.Com Com (AMZN) Shareholder Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Has Boosted Position

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 103.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co bought 190 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 374 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $666,000, up from 184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $976.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $31.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1983.71. About 2.27 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/03/2018 – Amazon is bringing free Whole Foods delivery to Prime members in San Francisco and Atlanta; 15/03/2018 – Saqib: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 07/05/2018 – Snap snags new finance chief from Amazon; 09/05/2018 – LiveXLive Launches OTT Streaming App On Roku, Amazon Fire TV And Apple TV Devices; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – PES SEEN EYEING BUYING MERCHANTS SELLING ON AMAZON: INFORMATION; 10/04/2018 – Amazon VP to Deliver Keynote at Licensing Expo 2018; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: Amazon HQ2 May Have Some Long-Term Credit Impact; 16/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Amy Ryan Replaces Sarah Paulson as ‘Lost Girls’ Moves From Amazon to Netflix; 08/05/2018 – In April, the parent company of Chico’s announced plans to sell products on e-commerce giant Amazon

Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 75.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors bought 4,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,847 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, up from 6,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $123.98. About 1.59 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Starts One U.S. Chemical Plant and Eyes Another; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Focusing on Cutting Costs, Delivering Production Growth From Gorgon and Wheatstone LNG Projects in Australia; 05/04/2018 – KEMIRA KEMIRA SIGNS MULTIYEAR POLYMER SUPPLY PACT W/ CHEVRON; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON AFFIRMS CASH FLOW GROWTH & CAPITAL DISCIPLINE; 19/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/19/2018 02:20 PM; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Net $3.6B; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/04/2018 12:46 PM; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON COMMENTS ON COST SAVINGS IN U.S. GULF DRILLING WORK; 08/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO USD 130.00 FROM USD 128.00; RATING HOLD; 07/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-At energy summit, climate pits U.S. against Europe

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fincl holds 4.54 million shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. Hgk Asset Mngmt holds 65,342 shares or 2.43% of its portfolio. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 0.23% or 2,886 shares. 31,831 were accumulated by Northpointe Capital Lc. Osborne Capital Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.99% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Convergence Inv Prtnrs Limited Liability accumulated 32,897 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Inc owns 20,277 shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. Cypress Mgmt Ltd Liability (Wy) reported 0.3% stake. Srb has invested 0.07% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Page Arthur B has 10,085 shares. Doliver Advisors LP owns 7,759 shares. Amarillo State Bank reported 8,497 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Inv Partners Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3.61% or 658,325 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Gp Limited Co invested in 0.95% or 28,967 shares. Sterling Mngmt reported 9,195 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.37 million activity. $838,808 worth of stock was sold by Ourada Jeanette L on Monday, February 4.

Accuvest Global Advisors, which manages about $533.29 million and $184.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Market (EEM) by 31,090 shares to 46,300 shares, valued at $1.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc Msci Australia Etf (EWA) by 64,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,502 shares, and cut its stake in Emerging Mrkts Internet & Ec E.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Gasping For Energy: Sector Tries To Mount Q2 Earnings Recovery – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron: For The Winner, Chicken Dinner – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron Corp.: This Is A Big Deal – Seeking Alpha” on April 14, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron Corporation: A Moderate Buy – Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo News” with publication date: September 07, 2018.