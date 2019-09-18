As Chevron (CVX) Market Valuation Rose, Sterling Capital Management Has Lifted by $7.67 Million Its Holding; Target (TGT) Holding Has Raised by Proffitt & Goodson Inc

Proffitt & Goodson Inc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 12963.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc bought 6,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 6,140 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $532,000, up from 47 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $107.28. About 3.17M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET CFO SMITH SPEAKS AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 05/04/2018 – Job Applicants Enter Settlement with Target Corporation over Discriminatory Criminal Background Screening Policy; 15/03/2018 – Cramer: Amazon, Walmart and Target sealed the fate of the toiling Toys R Us; 08/03/2018 – DMITRI L. STOCKTON NAMED TO TARGET CORPORATION’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in St. Louis; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – AARON JOINS SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS FROM TARGET CORPORATION; 15/04/2018 – PREVIEW-South Dakota e-commerce sale tax fight reaches U.S. Supreme Court; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 15/03/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Washington, D.C. and Baltimore; 06/03/2018 – Target Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.45

Sterling Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 33.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc bought 61,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 244,792 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.46M, up from 182,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $123.89. About 6.54M shares traded or 17.45% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/03/2018 – National Post: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/25/2018 09:06 AM; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/26/2018 01:03 PM; 12/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281942 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON 1Q EPS 1.90, EST. $1.47; 25/04/2018 – Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 07/05/2018 – TCO and KPO plan maintenance at Tengiz and Karachaganak oilfields for Aug-Oct 2018; 07/03/2018 – Chevron’s Shellebarger Sees Cost Pressures in Permian Basin (Video); 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 08:33 AM

Sterling Capital Management Llc, which manages about $45.64B and $10.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Owens (NYSE:OI) by 125,420 shares to 37,525 shares, valued at $648,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) by 4,741 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 676,079 shares, and cut its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ledyard State Bank invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). First Quadrant LP Ca reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.5% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Managed Asset Portfolios Limited invested in 0.06% or 2,190 shares. Lbmc Invest Advisors Llc, a Tennessee-based fund reported 3,895 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 0.45% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 1.04M shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 15,288 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has 1.03% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 5.52M shares. Utd Asset Strategies accumulated 30,581 shares. Hexavest holds 1.73% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 1.05M shares. Osterweis Capital Management Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 3,702 shares. Accuvest Global accumulated 3,224 shares. Conestoga Advisors Ltd holds 3,024 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 228,096 shares. Hutchinson Ca holds 28,695 shares.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50 million and $404.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 6,228 shares to 20,200 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 4,715 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 357,855 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEI).

