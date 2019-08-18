As Chevron (CVX) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Main Street Research Increased Stake; As Dish Network Class A (DISH) Stock Declined, New South Capital Management Boosted Position

New South Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Dish Network Corp Class A (DISH) by 16.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc bought 179,021 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1.25 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.48 million, up from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Dish Network Corp Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $31.96. About 1.55M shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Net $368M; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETT NATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN: DON’T EXPECT NETWORK PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENTS; 10/04/2018 – DISH Alliance Group strengthens ISPs with broadband sales support, video offerings; 02/05/2018 – DISH app now on Android TV; 08/05/2018 – Dish Reports More Sling, Less TV Subscribers — Earnings Review; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Rev $3.46B; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dish Network revenue drops

Main Street Research Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 14.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc bought 3,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 24,019 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.96M, up from 21,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $115.81. About 6.24M shares traded or 11.16% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B FY18 Investment Progra; 12/04/2018 – Devika Krishna Kumar: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/15/2018 05:38 PM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON AFFIRMS CASH FLOW GROWTH & CAPITAL DISCIPLINE; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS EXECUTIVE TEAM IN VENEZUELA REMAINS IN PLACE; 16/04/2018 – Marine Link: Chevron Greenlights Gorgon LNG Expansion; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 29/03/2018 – BRAZIL GRANTS BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN TO CONSORTIUM LED BY CHEVRON AND REPSOL; 21/05/2018 – Glencore Close to Buying Chevron’s Southern Africa Assets for $1 Bln -Bloomberg; 20/04/2018 – BAKER HUGHES – AWARDED SUBSEA EQUIPMENT CONTRACT BY CHEVRON FOR PHASE Il OF THE GORGON PROJECT IN OFFSHORE WESTERN AUSTRALIA – CONF CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gargoyle Invest Advisor Ltd Liability holds 45,171 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 327,202 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 23.47 million shares. Csat Investment Advisory Lp reported 0.22% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Credit Suisse Ag reported 246,778 shares. The Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0.02% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). M&T Financial Bank owns 28,704 shares. Rampart Investment Management Co Limited Company holds 0.06% or 16,243 shares. Jefferies Ltd Company, New York-based fund reported 223,252 shares. 97,809 were reported by Beese Fulmer Inv Mgmt. Cwm Limited Liability Company reported 5 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 0.01% or 349,415 shares. Reliance Trust Commerce Of Delaware stated it has 18,142 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Bridgewater Associates Lp owns 513,771 shares. Horizon Invests Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 12,955 shares in its portfolio.

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52B and $3.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX) by 39,844 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $64.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Service Corp International (NYSE:SCI) by 45,962 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.32 million shares, and cut its stake in Qurate Retail Inc.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $16.07 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $306,700 was made by DEFRANCO JAMES on Tuesday, February 19. 10,000 shares valued at $348,700 were bought by Ortolf Tom A on Wednesday, May 22.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.