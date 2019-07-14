As Chevron (CVX) Market Valuation Rose, Qci Asset Management Has Boosted Position; As Manhattan Assocs (MANH) Share Value Rose, Brown Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $18.82 Million

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Manhattan Assocs Inc (MANH) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc sold 342,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 7.94 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $437.71 million, down from 8.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Manhattan Assocs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $71.33. About 295,228 shares traded. Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has risen 46.23% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.80% the S&P500. Some Historical MANH News: 22/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Unveils the lndustry’s Most Sophisticated Inventory Planning and Replenishment Solution; 13/03/2018 Manhattan Associates Named a Top Workplace in Atlanta for Sixth Straight Year; 17/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Names Global Supply Chain Technology Leader Linda Hollembaek to Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – Mercury Home Textile Sews Up Deal with Manhattan Associates to Enable Omnichannel Transformation; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES MAINTAINS 2018 GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – Keystone Logic is a Gold Sponsor at the Manhattan Associates Momentum 2018 Conference; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Reports First Quarter 2018 Performance; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 31C; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.48-Adj EPS $1.52; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q Adj EPS 37c

Qci Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc bought 3,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 107,682 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.26M, up from 104,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $125.98. About 3.76M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY -UNIT’S CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES TO SUPPLY CHEVRON SERVICE STATIONS, OTHER COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL CONSUMERS IN BAJA CALIFORNIA; 19/04/2018 – Oil major Total will not give up on Venezuela, says Total CEO; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $153 FROM $138; 19/05/2018 – Breitbart News: Delingpole – Can’t Handle the Truth: Actor Quits `Anti-Environmental’ Chevron Drama; 10/04/2018 – Chevron’s pay for former CEO Watson rose slightly in 2017; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- REBRANDING COSTS FOR PRIVATE SERVICE STATIONS AND 6 BLN RAND REFINERY UPGRADE SOME CONDITIONS IN APPROVED SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA; 06/03/2018 – Chevron backs 2018 production rise, eyes share buybacks; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS; 30/05/2018 – Chevron Reports Strong Performance at Annual Stockholders Meeting; 05/03/2018 Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/05/2018 06:59 AM

Analysts await Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 40.48% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.42 per share. MANH’s profit will be $16.15M for 71.33 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Manhattan Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.88% negative EPS growth.

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02 billion and $9.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 3,880 shares to 10,700 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Irhythm Technologies Inc by 76,913 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 21 investors sold MANH shares while 88 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 68.69 million shares or 0.34% less from 68.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie holds 95,482 shares. Cap Fund Mgmt reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Proshare Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 8,331 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 166 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 203,957 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 28,700 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 55,151 shares. New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Stephens Invest Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 735,353 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Company Bancorp invested in 0% or 4,455 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Co reported 61,695 shares. Cornerstone Advisors has 0% invested in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Citigroup reported 0% of its portfolio in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Lpl Ltd Liability invested 0% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudock Capital Grp Incorporated Lc holds 0.98% or 22,083 shares. Lmr Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 5,307 shares. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd Liability has invested 1.11% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 143,504 were reported by Moody Bancshares Division. Wooster Corthell Wealth Mngmt invested 0.16% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Reik And Limited Liability has 0.61% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 18,268 shares. Minneapolis Portfolio Grp has invested 3.28% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Alley Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 54,204 shares or 1.96% of all its holdings. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 27,956 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 652,435 shares. Papp L Roy And Associate accumulated 79,918 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Co has 0.22% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 32,397 shares. Bangor Bankshares stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Parthenon invested in 0.47% or 16,934 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Co holds 6,216 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $838,808 activity. 7,200 shares valued at $838,808 were sold by Ourada Jeanette L on Monday, February 4.

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 132,342 shares to 1,997 shares, valued at $91,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 91,344 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 346,461 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED).