As Chevron (CVX) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Johnson Investment Counsel Has Upped Its Stake; As Ford Motor Co (F) Market Value Declined, Holder White Pine Investment Co Has Decreased by $2.76 Million Its Position

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 5.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc bought 26,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 528,109 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.72M, up from 501,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $118.6. About 6.60M shares traded or 19.19% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON STILL BASING PLANS ON ‘LOWER-FOR-LONGER’ OIL PRICES; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS BELIEVES OIL DEMAND WILL CONTINUE TO GROW ‘FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE’; 05/03/2018 – Financial Post: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/31/2018 08:04 PM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON: TENGIZ FIELD ON TRACK FOR FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2022; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS 90 PERCENT OF PRODUCTION AT GORGON AND WHEATSTONE LNG PROJECTS UNDER LONG-TERM CONTRACTS; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – NOVVI LLC AND CHEVRON ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO JOINTLY DEVELOP AND BRING TO MARKET NOVEL RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED TO APPROVE, ON ADVISORY BASIS, COMPENSATION OF CO’S NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AT STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 16/05/2018 – CHEVRON, PTTEP, MUBADALA, TOTAL, OMV SUBMIT THAI AUCTION DOCS

White Pine Investment Co decreased its stake in Ford Motor Co (F) by 78.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co sold 276,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The hedge fund held 75,730 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $775,000, down from 352,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Ford Motor Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.08. About 31.85 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 09/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Red light: Ford facing hold-ups at China ports amid trade friction; 12/04/2018 – Paice Reached Agreement to License All of Its Hybrid Vehicle Technology to Ford; 03/04/2018 – Ford Motor March U.S. Vehicle Sales Rose 3.4%; 25/04/2018 – Sundance Energy Australia Buys Eagle Ford Assets For $220.1M; 10/04/2018 – Ford Revamps Focus, Escort for China Push as Trade Tensions Sear; 22/03/2018 – US carmaker Ford, India’s Mahindra to develop SUVs, electric vehicle; 12/04/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-Ford to ramp up Lincoln rollout in China in bid to catch rivals; 26/04/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – AS A RESULT OF FOURTEENTH AMENDMENT, MATURITY DATES FOR 25% OF COMMITMENTS HAVE BEEN EXTENDED TO APRIL 30, 2021; 09/05/2018 – FORD – TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON RESPONSE TO SUPPLY ISSUE AS RESULT OF FIRE ON MAY 2 AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS OF AMERICA FACTORY IN EATON RAPIDS; 10/03/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Ontario PC leadership convention ends without official result, though sources say Ford has won

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19 billion and $4.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carlisle Corporation (NYSE:CSL) by 4,251 shares to 400,004 shares, valued at $56.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Index Fund (IVV) by 17,948 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.21 million shares, and cut its stake in Roper Industries (NYSE:ROP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Btr Cap Management holds 118,249 shares or 2.74% of its portfolio. Captrust reported 68,094 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.18% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Ledyard Comml Bank reported 0.29% stake. Horizon Investment Service Limited Company holds 2.01% or 23,820 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Co has invested 2.53% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.59% or 558,590 shares in its portfolio. 53,683 were accumulated by Pioneer Tru Bankshares N A Or. Affinity Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 70,800 shares. Hallmark Mgmt reported 166,723 shares. Round Table Ltd Com invested in 2,044 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 5,600 shares. Needham Ltd Liability Co reported 0.16% stake. Brookmont Cap Mngmt invested in 3.12% or 41,743 shares. Westchester has 0.05% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 961 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 59 investors sold F shares while 240 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 1.89 billion shares or 2.91% more from 1.83 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 3,678 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 31,734 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Invest Prns Ltd Llc invested 0.09% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Whittier Tru Company invested in 6,783 shares or 0% of the stock. North Star Invest Management owns 134,323 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. 13,366 were accumulated by Argent Trust. Trexquant Lp invested in 491,975 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Parsons Mngmt Ri accumulated 34,382 shares. Horizon Invs Limited Company owns 0.01% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 22,814 shares. Argi Inv Svcs Lc stated it has 290,600 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.09% or 938,190 shares. Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 91,087 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Lc owns 75,645 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa holds 5.42 million shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F).

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32 million and $211.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 12,598 shares to 20,914 shares, valued at $701,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 2,586 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,332 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares 7 (IEF).