As Chevron (CVX) Market Valuation Rose, Eagle Asset Management Has Lifted Its Stake by $7.63 Million; Segantii Capital Management LTD Stake in Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) Has Cut by $1.82 Million

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (ENBL) by 42.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold 140,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.28% . The hedge fund held 190,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.61 million, down from 330,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Enable Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $12.07. About 648,352 shares traded. Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) has declined 23.67% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ENBL News: 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Natural Gas Processed Volumes 2.22 Trillion British Thermal Units Per Day; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Crude Oil Gathered Volumes 24.83 MBbl/d; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC- QTRLY PROJECT WILDCAT WILL PROVIDE CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 400 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY OF ADDITIONAL TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 17/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Wells Fargo; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Capital Expenditures $190M; 09/04/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP SAYS ON APRIL 6, CO AMENDED, RESTATED EXISTING $1.75 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DATED AS OF JUNE 18, 2015 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $257; 02/05/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS 1Q EPU 24C; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Net Income Attributable to Common Units $375M-$445; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Net $114M

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 7.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 61,506 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 910,278 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $113.28 million, up from 848,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $118.71. About 3.85M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 16/05/2018 – CHEVRON, PTTEP, MUBADALA, TOTAL, OMV SUBMIT THAI AUCTION DOCS; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $153 FROM $138; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 03/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Guyana weighs new offer of deep and shallow waters oil blocks; 26/04/2018 – The picks for @PowerLunch’s 2018 #CNBCStockDraft are starting to come in. On the board so far: Facebook, bitcoin, Chevron, and more; 05/03/2018 – FP Energy: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 29/05/2018 – DOF ASA DOF.OL – DOF HAS BEEN AWARDED A CONTRACT BY CHEVRON NORTH SEA LIMITED FOR VESSEL SKANDI KVITSØY; 27/04/2018 – Chevron earnings surge on oil sector rebound; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – AT $60 BBL, EXPECT 2018 PRODUCTION TO BE 4 PERCENT TO 7 PERCENT HIGHER THAN LAST YEAR, EXCLUDING ASSET SALES- PRESENTATION; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns a definitive Ba3 rating to Star Energy’s senior secured notes

Analysts await Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, down 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. ENBL’s profit will be $121.88 million for 10.78 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Enable Midstream Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

More notable recent Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on February 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Q2 2019 MLP Distribution Recap: Trending In The Right Direction – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Enable Midstream Partners Announces Quarterly Distributions – Business Wire” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enable Midstream: A High-Yielder With Some Growth Potential – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Enable Midstream to Participate in Citi Midstream and Energy Infrastructure Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) by 135,500 shares to 485,500 shares, valued at $52.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc by 55,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Kt Corp (NYSE:KT).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron Will Not Remain Flat For Another 7 Years – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron: Time To Buy? – Seeking Alpha” published on February 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Chevron Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CVX) Return On Capital Employed Might Be A Concern – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prio Wealth Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 63,089 shares. Moreover, Td Asset Mgmt has 0.37% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Private Wealth Prtnrs Lc invested in 57,778 shares. 152,880 were accumulated by Eastern Bank. Logan Cap Mgmt accumulated 221,859 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc stated it has 84,837 shares. Utd Asset Strategies Inc owns 30,581 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 493,711 shares or 0.84% of their US portfolio. Van Strum & Towne Incorporated accumulated 11,090 shares. Howard Cap Management has 2.43% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Clark Cap Management Group Inc invested in 0.86% or 326,945 shares. C M Bidwell And Associates Limited, a Hawaii-based fund reported 1,005 shares. Hartline Invest reported 12,775 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Sterling Inv Mngmt has 8,984 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Pitcairn Com holds 12,313 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.