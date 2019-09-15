As Chevron Corp. (CVX) Valuation Rose, Spirit Of America Management Upped by $3.85 Million Its Stake; Verition Fund Management Decreased Holding in Conocophillips (COP) by $2.04 Million as Market Value Declined

Verition Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 58.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc sold 33,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The hedge fund held 23,438 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43M, down from 56,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $57.34. About 7.21M shares traded or 17.52% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 07/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS SAYS IT WILL PURSUE ‘ALL AVAILABLE LEGAL AVENUES’ TO OBTAIN ‘FULL AND FAIR COMPENSATION’ FOR EXPROPRIATED ASSETS IN VENEZUELA; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q Net Rises 50%; Company Boosts Production Guidance; 07/05/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 3-Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 06/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS HEAD ECONOMIST HELEN CURRIE SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA LOOKING FOR A PLACE IN VENEZUELAN WATERS TO DO SHIP-TO-SHIP TRANSFERS OF OIL TO ASIAN DESTINATIONS; 29/03/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: Oxy ‘evaluating’ plan to buy former ConocoPhillips campus; 30/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Offer Price of $54/Share Is About 17.9 % Lower Than $65.79 Closing Share Price on April 20; 23/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS Baa1 RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 06/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Looks to Take Venezuelan Oil Assets After Award; 11/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips to cut 450 UK jobs on Southern North Sea production halt

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased its stake in Chevron Corp. (CVX) by 52.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp bought 31,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 90,175 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.22 million, up from 59,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Chevron Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $121.5. About 4.73M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 09/03/2018 – Chevron Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – BP, CHEVRON, SHELL AMONG COS QUALIFIED TO BID IN MEXICO AUCTION; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES 2ND WHEATSTONE TRAIN STARTING IN 2Q 2018; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS SEEING SOME OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION IN PERMIAN BASIN AND OTHER U.S. SHALE FIELDS; 06/03/2018 – Chevron backs 2018 production rise, eyes share buybacks; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Faces Methane Shareholder Vote as Exxon Gets a Pass; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 05:49 PM; 19/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/19/2018 02:20 PM; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil fails to ride oil’s rally as Chevron powers ahead; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Upstream Earnings $3.35B

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10 million and $665.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dcp Midstream Lp (NYSE:DPM) by 17,000 shares to 188,180 shares, valued at $5.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Andeavor Logistics Lp by 14,312 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 269,975 shares, and cut its stake in Cnx Midstream Partners Lp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mirador LP invested in 18,122 shares or 1.11% of the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Ltd reported 35,684 shares. Synovus Fin holds 0.42% or 224,716 shares in its portfolio. 45,685 were accumulated by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj owns 12,000 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase reported 0.7% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Ally accumulated 84,000 shares. Chatham Group owns 4,476 shares. 36,373 were accumulated by Johnson Fincl Grp Inc. Moreover, Us Commercial Bank De has 0.78% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2.26 million shares. 12,647 were reported by Fiduciary Fincl Svcs Of The Southwest Tx. Bp Public Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.88% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Guardian Life Insurance Com Of America holds 0.09% or 5,504 shares in its portfolio. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Group Llc invested in 69,550 shares or 0.65% of the stock. 55,060 were reported by Southeast Asset Incorporated.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $3.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northwest Nat Hldg Co by 27,070 shares to 39,070 shares, valued at $2.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF) by 7,623 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,165 shares, and has risen its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold COP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 756.10 million shares or 3.16% less from 780.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cypress Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company (Wy) owns 1,200 shares. Moreover, Advisors Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.2% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 55,493 shares. Centurylink Invest Management invested 0.63% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company accumulated 7,527 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Swiss Commercial Bank reported 0.24% stake. Nbt National Bank & Trust N A New York has invested 0.14% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Edgar Lomax Va reported 176,925 shares. Moreover, Moneta Group Incorporated Advsrs Ltd Llc has 0.07% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Florida-based Keating Invest Counselors Incorporated has invested 0.28% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Financial Advantage holds 0.01% or 310 shares. 1,496 are held by Hanson Mcclain. Cibc World Markets invested 0% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 2.02M were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Kcm Limited Com owns 55,319 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Marco Inv Management Ltd holds 0.78% or 71,593 shares.

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on October, 29 before the open. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 26.47% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.36 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.11B for 14.34 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.