As Chevron Corp. (CVX) Stock Rose, Mitchell Capital Management Co Upped Its Stake; Moller Financial Services Stake in Cme Group (CME) Lowered by $646,816

Mitchell Capital Management Co increased its stake in Chevron Corp. (CVX) by 25.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co bought 2,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 12,153 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, up from 9,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Chevron Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $120.74. About 7.62 million shares traded or 26.70% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 74 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST PROPOSAL TO RECOMMEND INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR WITH ENVIRONMENTAL EXPERTISE; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO SEES OIL ‘RANGE-BOUND’ NEAR CURRENT PRICES FOR 2018; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 05:49 PM; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON: NEW TAX LAW MAKES U.S. MORE COMPETITIVE FOR ACTIVITY; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns a definitive Ba3 rating to Star Energy’s senior secured notes; 18/04/2018 – Chevron Employees Arrested as Venezuela Clampdown Escalates; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF ONE DOLLAR AND TWELVE CENTS ($1.12) PER SHARE; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – SEES 2018 CASH GENERATION OF ABOUT $14 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Marine Link: Chevron Greenlights Gorgon LNG Expansion

Moller Financial Services decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 68.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moller Financial Services sold 3,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1,801 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $296,000, down from 5,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moller Financial Services who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.81B market cap company. The stock increased 3.18% or $6.18 during the last trading session, reaching $200.6. About 2.29M shares traded or 63.30% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 18/05/2018 – NEX Group Shareholders Approve CME Group’s $5.3B Offer; Petropavlovsk’s Largest Shareholder Backs Removal of Directors; 23/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME hogs slump again on cash prices, trade war threat; 24/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 23; 30/05/2018 – CME Group Daily Volume Surpasses 50 Million Contracts for the First Time; Interest Rate Futures and Options Reach All-Time Dail; 14/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG NEARBY MONTHS 0#LH: RISE ALMOST 2 PCT ON SHORT-COVERING, FUND BUYING AFTER JULY LHN8 SURPASSES 20-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 18/05/2018 – CME Deal Gets 99.98% of Proxy Votes From NEX Group Shareholders; 15/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 14; 03/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-More CME hog losses as China pork tariff hike remains; 28/03/2018 – CME Group Offers to Buy Spencer’s NEX for 10 Pounds a Share; 20/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 19

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Uss Inv Mngmt Limited invested in 1.88% or 1.02 million shares. Jump Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 30,225 shares. Appleton Prns Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 15,099 shares. Creative Planning invested in 0.02% or 26,341 shares. Stephens Investment Mngmt Grp Limited Liability has 0% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 500 shares. Mariner Lc owns 7,325 shares. Hudock Cap Group Ltd has 347 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Jackson Wealth Limited Liability has 15,311 shares. Services accumulated 423 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Lc has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 9,462 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 15,968 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability accumulated 0.04% or 23,857 shares. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al owns 0.01% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 4,150 shares. Soros Fund Mngmt Ltd Com holds 46,102 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio.

Moller Financial Services, which manages about $340.70 million and $223.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flexshares Tr (GUNR) by 456,296 shares to 802,099 shares, valued at $25.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GNR) by 75,097 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,873 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Mitchell Capital Management Co, which manages about $697.80 million and $282.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 13,119 shares to 124,632 shares, valued at $5.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 14,303 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,291 shares, and cut its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $838,808 activity.