As Chevron Corp. (CVX) Share Price Rose, Holder Mitchell Capital Management Co Has Raised Stake; Shelton Capital Management Increased Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $15.13 Million

Mitchell Capital Management Co increased its stake in Chevron Corp. (CVX) by 25.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co bought 2,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,153 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, up from 9,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Chevron Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $125.98. About 3.76 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON: CUT ITS U.S. GULF BOAT FLEET IN HALF VS 2 YEARS AGO; 04/05/2018 – PTT, Chevron, four others submit intent to qualify for Thai petroleum auctions; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Advancing Development of Unconventional Resources, Particularly in U.S. Permian Basin; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks With Kuwait to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Announces Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON TARGETING $5B-$10B IN ASSET SALE PROCEEDS THROUGH 2020; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; CHIEF EXECUTIVE MIKE WIRTH NOT ON CALL; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/24/2018 03:49 PM; 05/03/2018 – MEXICO’S PEMEX TO LOOK FOR PARTNERS FOR THE TWO BLOCKS IT RECENTLY WON AT DEEPWATER AUCTION, WILL START TALKS WITH PARTNERS CHEVRON CVX.N , BHP BILLITON BHP.AX AND INPEX 1605; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron Richmond Refiery – 04/15/2018 12:38 AM

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 78.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 26,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,516 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.55 million, up from 34,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $990.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Former Apple Employees Reflect on Siris Squandered Lead Over Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant (Joe; 29/03/2018 – According to Axios, President Trump wants to take on Amazon over its tax treatment; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW THROWS COLD WATER ON SPECULATION THAT AMAZON ENTERING INTO THE PHARMACY BUSINESS; 05/04/2018 – Cramer: Trump’s ‘onslaught against Amazon’ creates major market risk; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon to bring its voice assistant Alexa to many business settings – Axios; 29/05/2018 – Amazon Publishing to Launch Brand New Series from Bestselling Author Patricia Cornwell; 19/04/2018 – As Amazon continues to grow, Bezos’s annual shareholder letters are drawing even wider appreciation among business leaders; 16/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos tweaks Trump with tweet praising Post Pulitzers; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-White House to host Amazon, Facebook, Ford and other big companies for Al summit – Washington Post; 24/05/2018 – Crowdstrike’s CEO George Kurtz said there is a very real possibility that a company such as Amazon or Google could ultimately buy its cloud-delivered endpoint security capability,

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01B and $25.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) by 3,935 shares to 469 shares, valued at $4.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 2,347 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 372 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 19,871 are held by Wafra. Lockheed Martin Inv Co reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). S R Schill And Assoc holds 1.69% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,578 shares. 29,042 are owned by Washington Trust. Wesbanco Fincl Bank Inc reported 23,590 shares. Mechanics Commercial Bank Tru Department invested in 2,822 shares. Lone Pine Limited Liability Company accumulated 6.78% or 651,661 shares. Personal Cap Advsr Corporation stated it has 0.72% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Com invested in 11,220 shares. Kornitzer Management Ks stated it has 0.86% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mar Vista Investment Limited Liability Company invested in 3.02% or 64,133 shares. Hartford Invest Mngmt has 48,875 shares for 2.48% of their portfolio. Jump Trading Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,327 shares. Whale Rock Ltd holds 187,396 shares or 6.01% of its portfolio. Howe And Rusling Inc owns 5,200 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lawson Kroeker Investment Mngmt Ne has invested 2.05% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Budros Ruhlin & Roe holds 1.61% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 12,049 shares. Harbour Investment Ltd Liability owns 9,819 shares. Crossvault Management Lc, a Texas-based fund reported 20,976 shares. Mraz Amerine & stated it has 11,916 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Gw Henssler & Limited holds 1.43% or 126,551 shares in its portfolio. Meridian Counsel has 3.99% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 55,419 shares. Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Lc holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 133,856 shares. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.52% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 340,917 shares. Icon Advisers Co owns 211,300 shares. Oak Ridge Limited Liability reported 3,872 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. World Asset Mngmt Inc reported 147,782 shares stake. Advisory Services Lc holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 69,528 shares. The North Carolina-based Franklin Street Nc has invested 1.4% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Lynch Assoc In reported 53,170 shares.

