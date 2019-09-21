As Chevron Corp. (CVX) Market Value Rose, Stack Financial Management Has Increased Its Stake by $10.17 Million; Callon Petroleum Co (CPE) Holder Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has Decreased Its Holding as Market Value Declined

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its stake in Callon Petroleum Co (CPE) by 80.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold 705,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.06% . The institutional investor held 170,153 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12 million, down from 875,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Callon Petroleum Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.53. About 15.15M shares traded. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 55.60% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO – THE AMENDMENT ALSO TO INCREASE BORROWING BASE FROM $700 MLN TO $825 MLN; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS; 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM SAYS ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT TO EXISTING $2 BLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO FUND ACQUISITION WITH EQUITY OFFERING PROCEEDS; 24/05/2018 – CALLON SEES ACQUISITION ADDING TO TOTAL 4Q 2018 EXIT RATE; 31/05/2018 – CALLON REPORTS LAUNCH OF $300M SR UNSECURED NOTES OFFERING; 04/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 11; 02/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Group Dinner Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 9; 21/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum 1Q EPS 27c

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp. (CVX) by 57.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc bought 82,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 223,506 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.81M, up from 141,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $124.32. About 10.42 million shares traded or 85.82% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON: NEW TAX LAW MAKES U.S. MORE COMPETITIVE FOR ACTIVITY; 21/05/2018 – Glencore Close to Buying Chevron’s Southern Africa Assets for $1 Bln -Bloomberg; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON: CUT ITS U.S. GULF BOAT FLEET IN HALF VS 2 YEARS AGO; 12/04/2018 – IENOVA SAYS CHEVRON UNIT MAY BUY 20% OF BC TERMINAL; 24/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282702 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 06/04/2018 – CHEVRON HAS REQUESTED EXTENSION OF CONTRACT TO OPERATE ROKAN BLOCK IN INDONESIA BEYOND 2021 -ENERGY MINISTRY OFFICIAL; 21/05/2018 – Glencore Is Said to Near $1 Billion Chevron Southern Africa Deal; 24/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: India’s IOC Said to Buy 2 WAF Cargoes From Chevron; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Downstream Earnings $728M; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS THAT LOWER U.S. TAX RATE DOES HELP MAKE COUNTRY MORE COMPETITIVE IN GLOBAL MARKETPLACE

Stack Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.09B and $891.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 3,850 shares to 94,592 shares, valued at $11.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6,017 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 315,667 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 53,954 are held by Bowling Port Llc. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Company owns 0.15% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 35,276 shares. Jaffetilchin Invest Prtn Limited Liability Com, a Florida-based fund reported 6,128 shares. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Co holds 0.72% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 7.04 million shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Lc reported 111,848 shares or 2.2% of all its holdings. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 0.6% or 1.59M shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Limited Liability Com has 1.08% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc reported 571,077 shares. Pggm Invs reported 0.83% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Diversified Tru stated it has 32,008 shares. Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives accumulated 38,042 shares. Hallmark Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 2.2% or 166,723 shares. Loomis Sayles Com LP holds 15,926 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Wilshire invested in 0.13% or 2,590 shares. Of Oklahoma holds 0% or 30,864 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold CPE shares while 74 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 300.23 million shares or 5.11% more from 285.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mariner Ltd Co accumulated 18,280 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 67,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Mercantile Com stated it has 42,657 shares. Ftb Advsrs holds 0% or 4,226 shares. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 34,934 shares. Cardinal Management Ct accumulated 0.94% or 4.37M shares. Piedmont Invest owns 0.01% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 29,158 shares. Amer Century reported 763,856 shares. Stephens Inc Ar owns 0% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 12,900 shares. First Tru Advisors LP invested in 326,262 shares. Moody Commercial Bank Division holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 390,431 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Company invested in 0% or 55,792 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.02% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Usca Ria has 0.03% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 15,000 shares. 155,915 are owned by Ny State Teachers Retirement.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06B and $2.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) by 1,850 shares to 96,949 shares, valued at $40.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Addus Homecare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 142,924 shares in the quarter, for a total of 208,195 shares, and has risen its stake in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT).

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $10,039 activity.

Analysts await Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 9.52% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.21 per share. CPE’s profit will be $42.07M for 5.96 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Callon Petroleum Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.