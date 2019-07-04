As Chevron Com (CVX) Share Value Rose, Holder Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Has Trimmed Its Stake by $957,555; Ares Cap (ARCC) Shareholder Muzinich & Company Lowered Holding as Shares Rose

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 149,677 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.59M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.48 million, down from 3.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.08. About 683,453 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 6.22% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q TOTAL ASSETS $12.69B; 14/05/2018 – Ares Management LLC Exits Position in Inspired Entertainment; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Two Ares XXXIIR CLO Classes After Reissue; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA EXPECTS FY NET LOSS VS PROFIT YEAR EARLIER; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Prelim Rtgs To 2 Classes From Ares XXXIIR CLO Ltd; 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA LTD – EXPECTS A NET LOSS FOR FY; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXVIII CLO Ltd. Ratings; 09/03/2018 – Ares Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q CORE EPS 39C, EST. 38C

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp Com (CVX) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold 7,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 131,171 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.16M, down from 138,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $123.35. About 2.55 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/05/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS COURT’S JUDGMENT RELATED TO THEIR ROLE TO “PROCURE AND ATTEMPT TO ENFORCE FRAUDULENT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CHEVRON”; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – ONE OF CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS RELATES TO FIRST RIGHT OF REFUSAL IN FAVOUR OF CSA’S MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS, OFF SHELF INVESTMENTS FIFTY-SIX; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO: STEEL TARIFFS COULD INCREASE COSTS FOR US; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO EXPECTS TO BE BREAK-EVEN AT $50 BRENT THIS YEAR; 09/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA RES. TO BUY CHEVRON’S STAKE IN ELK HILLS OIL FIELD; 05/03/2018 – North Sea Crude-Forties weakens, Chevron restarts Alba; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY -UNIT’S CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES TO SUPPLY CHEVRON SERVICE STATIONS, OTHER COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL CONSUMERS IN BAJA CALIFORNIA; 11/04/2018 – Oil major Total buys several assets located in Gulf of Mexico; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 06:50 PM

Since January 22, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $101,711 activity. Kelly Daniel G Jr bought $81,045 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) on Monday, June 10.

Analysts await Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 12.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.39 per share. ARCC’s profit will be $187.56 million for 10.27 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Ares Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Mgmt holds 17,868 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Natl Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.04% or 16,988 shares. 265,568 are owned by Tcw Gru. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Jpmorgan Chase owns 1.86M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Cibc Asset Inc invested in 16,739 shares or 0% of the stock. Salem Counselors holds 5,820 shares. Evanson Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Advisory Rech Inc accumulated 268,879 shares. Citigroup has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Muzinich & stated it has 5.02% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Cetera Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Golden Gate Private Equity reported 2.89% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Savings Bank Of New York Mellon reported 0.01% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealth Architects Lc invested 0.06% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Rock Point Advsr Ltd holds 0.25% or 4,330 shares. Montgomery Investment Mngmt owns 72,804 shares. Estabrook invested in 0% or 83,967 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Invest has 0.76% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 9.58M shares. Korea Invest reported 0.88% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Regions Fin holds 1.06M shares. Savant Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.4% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.9% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Crossvault Cap Mgmt Limited Company reported 1.33% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Arosa Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 3.1% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 140,000 shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel owns 119,559 shares or 1.3% of their US portfolio. National Investment Wi invested 1.68% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv has 42 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alpha Cubed Investments Limited Liability Com owns 0.15% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 9,735 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.37 million activity. Ourada Jeanette L sold $838,808 worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Monday, February 4.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr Us Sml Cap Etf (SCHA) by 5,334 shares to 13,898 shares, valued at $972,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 4,656 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,596 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust S&P Biotech (XBI).