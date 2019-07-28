As Chesapeake Utils (CPK) Shares Rose, Holder Clear Harbor Asset Management Lowered Its Position; As Medtronic Plc (MDT) Valuation Declined, Shareholder High Pointe Capital Management Cut by $758,030 Its Stake

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Chesapeake Utils Corp (CPK) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc sold 7,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,313 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.41 million, down from 77,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Chesapeake Utils Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.52B market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $92.81. About 75,199 shares traded or 4.59% up from the average. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) has risen 20.88% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CPK News: 08/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities 1Q Adj EPS $1.40; 04/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Kelly Services, Chesapeake Utilities, HubSpot, Brown Forman, Infinity Property and Casu; 17/04/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Corporation To Host Conference Call To Review First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 08/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $239.4 MLN VS $185.2 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities 1Q Rev $239.4M; 17/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Corporation To Host Live Webcast At 2018 AGA Financial Forum; 23/04/2018 – DJ Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPK); 09/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Raises Dividend By 13.8 Percent; 08/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities 1Q EPS $1.64; 09/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORP CPK.N – BOARD’S ACTION RAISES 2018 ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND $0.18 PER SHARE FROM $1.30 TO $1.48 PER SHARE

High Pointe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 46.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc sold 8,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,570 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, down from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $102.55. About 3.29M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 09/04/2018 – MDT GETS FDA APPROVAL TO START IDE TRIAL FOR SYMPLICITY SPYRAL; 25/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic: Current Forex Rates Would Cut FY19 Rev by $50M-$150M; 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93 million and $73.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hp Inc by 31,250 shares to 50,920 shares, valued at $989,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charter Communications Inc by 2,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $1.18 EPS, up 0.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.58 billion for 21.73 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82M and $493.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR) by 17,940 shares to 22,940 shares, valued at $800,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 7,445 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,445 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold CPK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 10.26 million shares or 0.05% more from 10.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

