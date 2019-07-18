As Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) Stock Rose, Shareholder Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Lowered Stake by $2.71 Million; Boyar Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Pfizer (PFE) as Stock Price Declined

Boyar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 23.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc sold 32,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 106,734 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53M, down from 138,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $42.79. About 5.03 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 08/03/2018 – PFIZER REPORTS FAVORABLE OUTCOME OF FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEET; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – AS PART OF 20-YEAR LEASE AGREEMENT, PFIZER WILL RELOCATE ITS GLOBAL HEADQUARTERS FROM 235 EAST 42ND STREET TO SPIRAL; 05/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-lnfected With Tuberculosis; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER: POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 ATTR-ACT STUDY OF; 23/04/2018 – FDA declines to approve Pfizer’s biosimilar to Roche’s cancer drug; 13/04/2018 – EpiPen shortages seen in Canada, UK but U.S. supply intact; 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – OFFSET BY EROSION OF CRESTOR SALES; 19/04/2018 – NovaDigm Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Phase 2a Clinical Trial of NDV-3A in Staphylococcus aureus; 07/03/2018 – Pfizer Invites Public to View and Listen to Webcast of Pfizer Presentation at Healthcare Conference

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) by 88.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd sold 100,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,575 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $378,000, down from 113,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Chesapeake Lodging Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $27.91. About 85,480 shares traded. Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) has risen 2.69% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CHSP News: 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q Adjusted FFO/Share 69c-73c; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q EPS 37c-EPS 41c; 07/03/2018 Chesapeake Lodging Trust Declares Dividend for the First Quarter; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Rev $135M; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q EPS 11c; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Comparable RevPAR Up 3.5%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Chesapeake Lodging Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHSP); 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 43C, EST. 41C; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO/Share 43 Cents; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING SEES FY AFFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.39

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34B for 13.71 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.49% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 13,767 are owned by Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Inc Id. First Midwest National Bank & Trust Trust Division, a Illinois-based fund reported 92,333 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Lc owns 38,245 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Llc reported 0.8% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Endurance Wealth Mngmt has invested 1.19% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Kahn Brothers Gp De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Bennicas Associate Inc holds 0.84% or 22,475 shares. Bridges Inc stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Greenwood Capital Assocs Limited Liability Corporation holds 212,261 shares. Diversified holds 0.06% or 28,561 shares. Us Bancorp De holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 7.74 million shares. Parthenon Lc holds 1.14% or 120,492 shares in its portfolio. Rock Point Advsrs Limited Liability owns 17,066 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Eagle holds 2.08% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 83,552 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $45,169 activity.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd, which manages about $275.43 million and $143.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) by 38,810 shares to 132,196 shares, valued at $4.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold CHSP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 57.01 million shares or 1.89% less from 58.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 75,125 are owned by Cubic Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 413,310 shares. Tower Capital Lc (Trc) holds 0% or 266 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Rodgers Brothers Inc has 0.2% invested in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) for 25,036 shares. Assetmark Inc holds 0% or 48 shares in its portfolio. Swiss State Bank has invested 0% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Riverhead Management Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv invested in 0.01% or 20,500 shares. Moody Fincl Bank Division holds 209 shares. Jennison Lc reported 56,319 shares. Numerixs Inv Technologies, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 12,000 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Inc reported 37,107 shares. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.03% invested in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Toronto Dominion Bankshares reported 19 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CHSP’s profit will be $44.97 million for 9.43 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Chesapeake Lodging Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 64.44% EPS growth.