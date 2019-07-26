As Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) Stock Price Rose, Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Lowered Stake by $2.71 Million; Susquehanna International Group Llp Has Increased Position in Yamana Gold (Call) (AUY) by $1.21 Million

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) by 88.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd sold 100,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,575 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $378,000, down from 113,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Chesapeake Lodging Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $27.63. About 177,733 shares traded. Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) has risen 2.69% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CHSP News: 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q RevPar Up 2.5% to 4.5%; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO/Share 43 Cents; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q EPS 11c; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Net $62.9M-Net $69.4M; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 EPS $1.06-EPS $1.17; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO/Share $2.33-$2.43; 07/03/2018 Chesapeake Lodging Trust Declares Dividend for the First Quarter; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 RevPar Up 3% to 5%; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 69C TO 73C, EST. 74C; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Rev $135M

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased its stake in Yamana Gold Inc (Call) (AUY) by 69.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp bought 604,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.47 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.85M, up from 869,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Yamana Gold Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.86. About 16.28 million shares traded or 36.78% up from the average. Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) has declined 30.14% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AUY News: 29/03/2018 – YAMANA GOLD COMPLETES $162.5M SALE OF EXPLORATION PROPERTIES; 12/04/2018 – SANDSTORM – YAMANA EXAMINING POTENTIAL PLANT EXPANSION AT CHAPADA MINE THAT WOULD INCREASE PROCESSING RATE TO OF UP TO 32 MTPA; 25/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Filing of Early Warning Report in Connection With Closing of Leagold’s Acquisition of Brio Gold; 02/05/2018 – YAMANA GOLD 1Q REV. $449.7M, EST. $462.5M; 02/05/2018 – YAMANA GOLD REITERATES PRODUCTION & COST GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 02/05/2018 – YAMANA GOLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 17C, MAY NOT COMPARE W/ EST. 1C PROFIT; 29/03/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Completion of $162.5 Million Sale of Exploration Properties, and Filing of Technical Reports for Chapada; 15/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Yamana Gold Provides Notice of First Quarter 2018 Results Release and Annual Meeting; 13/04/2018 – MIRASOL RESOURCES SAYS YAMANA GOLD TO END GORBEA JOINT VENTURE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold CHSP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 57.01 million shares or 1.89% less from 58.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rodgers Brothers owns 25,036 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Lc owns 205,428 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Northern Trust invested in 2.36M shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) or 157,285 shares. 56,486 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd. Invesco Limited holds 0.01% or 709,766 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt has 30,537 shares. Amp Investors Limited holds 0.13% or 819,553 shares. Sterling Capital Lc invested in 50,023 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Element Management Ltd Liability reported 10,135 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies, Connecticut-based fund reported 23,316 shares. Lsv Asset reported 0% stake. Comerica Comml Bank holds 48,870 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 20,855 were accumulated by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd, which manages about $275.43 million and $143.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) by 38,810 shares to 132,196 shares, valued at $4.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $45,169 activity.

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $243.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Innoviva Inc (Call) by 226,500 shares to 88,500 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 473,564 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,236 shares, and cut its stake in Henry Schein Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:HSIC).

