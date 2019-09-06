As Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) Stock Price Declined, Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Has Decreased by $2.71 Million Its Position; Waters Parkerson & Company Stake in Amgen Com (AMGN) Lowered as Stock Rose

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) by 88.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd sold 100,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.22% . The institutional investor held 13,575 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $378,000, down from 113,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Chesapeake Lodging Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $26.29. About 170,736 shares traded. Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) has declined 12.38% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CHSP News: 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 69C TO 73C, EST. 74C; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO/Share 43 Cents; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q EPS 37c-EPS 41c; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q EPS 11c; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO/Share $2.33-$2.43; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Comparable RevPAR Up 3.5%; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 43C, EST. 41C; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Rev $135M

Waters Parkerson & Company decreased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) by 47.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company sold 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 3,838 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $729,000, down from 7,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Amgen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $207.65. About 1.63 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 08/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS FINAL RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER; 21/05/2018 – FDA OKS PROLIA® (DENOSUMAB) FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED; 26/03/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES – PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT WAS DISMISSED ON GROUNDS THAT COMPLAINT FAILED TO STATE CLAIM UPON WHICH RELIEF MAY BE GRANTED; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners with Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 10/03/2018 – Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection Significantly Reduced Risk of Cardiovascular Events in High-Risk Patients, and was Associated; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q REV. $5.55B, EST. $5.43B; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS IT THE APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG TO AMGEN INC; 20/04/2018 – Amgen Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 24/04/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O SAYS PRESSING AMGEN INC AMGN.O , RIVALS TO CHANGE DYNAMIC OF HIGH LIST PRICES, DEEP REBATES ON NEW MIGRAINE MEDICINES; 21/05/2018 – AMGEN: FDA OKS PROLIA FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED OSTEOPOROSIS

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 earnings per share, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.07B for 15.00 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 3,673 shares to 161,836 shares, valued at $13.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,767 shares in the quarter, for a total of 376,637 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd, which manages about $275.43 million and $143.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) by 38,810 shares to 132,196 shares, valued at $4.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 3.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CHSP’s profit will be $40.72 million for 9.81 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by Chesapeake Lodging Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.90% negative EPS growth.