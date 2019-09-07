As Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) Stock Declined, Shareholder Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Decreased Its Stake by $2.71 Million; Sq Advisors Cut Its Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) Stake by $198.14 Million

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) by 88.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd sold 100,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.22% . The institutional investor held 13,575 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $378,000, down from 113,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Chesapeake Lodging Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $26.14. About 132,177 shares traded. Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) has declined 12.38% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CHSP News: 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q Adjusted FFO/Share 69c-73c; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Rev $135M; 05/04/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sets Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 EPS $1.06-EPS $1.17; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Net $62.9M-Net $69.4M; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 69C TO 73C, EST. 74C; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Comparable RevPAR Up 3.5%; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO/Share $2.33-$2.43; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO/Share 43 Cents; 22/04/2018 – DJ Chesapeake Lodging Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHSP)

Sq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) by 54.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sq Advisors Llc sold 4.50 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.98% . The hedge fund held 3.79M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.28M, down from 8.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Allison Transmission Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $44.97. About 1.05 million shares traded or 20.48% up from the average. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 9.88% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 11/05/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC – BOHLEY HAS BEEN WITH ALLISON TRANSMISSION SINCE 1991 AND CURRENTLY SERVES AS VICE PRESIDENT, FINANCE AND TREASURER; 26/04/2018 – IC Bus chooses Allison Transmission for its alternative fuel-powered CE Series school buses; 30/04/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION BOOSTS 2018 NET SALES FORECAST; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SEEKS TO AMEND TERM B-3 LOAN DUE 2022; 17/05/2018 – Allison Transmission Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Allison Transmission Names Fred Bohley CFO; 22/03/2018 – Six Companies Join the Auto-ISAC: Allison Transmission, Autoliv, Calsonic Kansei, Hitachi, Intel and Navistar; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SAYS INTENDS FOR UNIT TO COMMENCE OFFERING OF $400 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2030 IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION – UNIT IS SEEKING TO AMEND CREDIT AGREEMENT TO REDUCE INTEREST RATE MARGIN ON TERM B-3 LOAN DUE 2022; 05/03/2018 INFOSYS LTD: INFOSYS SELECTED BY ALLISON TRANSMISSION TO PROVID

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd, which manages about $275.43 million and $143.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) by 38,810 shares to 132,196 shares, valued at $4.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold CHSP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 57.01 million shares or 1.89% less from 58.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 1.01M shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Inv Technologies has 12,000 shares. 80,966 are held by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. Strs Ohio owns 0.01% invested in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) for 93,489 shares. Goldman Sachs has 6.57M shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) for 205,855 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Management has invested 0.01% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Riverhead Mgmt Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Moreover, Ls Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Jpmorgan Chase & Co owns 157,285 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 0% or 161,807 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc has invested 0% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 648,069 shares. Federated Pa holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) for 328,150 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp holds 0% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) or 1,955 shares.

Analysts await Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 3.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CHSP’s profit will be $40.70 million for 9.75 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by Chesapeake Lodging Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.90% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, down 11.02% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.27 per share. ALSN’s profit will be $133.91 million for 9.95 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.60% negative EPS growth.

Since April 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $229,995 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold ALSN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 113.91 million shares or 3.38% less from 117.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Savings Bank reported 12,565 shares. Cibc Markets Incorporated holds 0% or 8,320 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Element Cap Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.13% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Massachusetts Ser Ma has invested 0.02% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). 17,829 are held by Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability. Raymond James Ser Advsrs holds 9,379 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of holds 0.01% or 24,300 shares. Bowling Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 64,550 shares. Parametric Port Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 476,534 shares. Gideon Capital Advsr accumulated 11,990 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Regions holds 0% or 7,923 shares in its portfolio. Hotchkis & Wiley Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 0.04% invested in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 244,000 shares. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Adv holds 333 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 1.43 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.97 million shares or 0.08% of the stock.