As Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) Stock Declined, Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Lowered Stake by $2.71 Million; Seven Post Investment Office LP Stake in Proofpoint (PFPT) Lowered as Valuation Rose

Seven Post Investment Office Lp decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) by 43.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp sold 34,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.33% . The institutional investor held 44,391 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39 million, down from 78,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $124.25. About 47,915 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Rev $168M-$170M; 15/05/2018 – Whale Rock Capital Management Buys 2.1% Position in Proofpoint; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2018 Rev $702M-$706M; 27/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $130; 21/04/2018 – DJ Proofpoint Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFPT); 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $694.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.00-Adj EPS $1.09; 17/04/2018 – Proofpoint’s Annual Human Factor Cybersecurity Report Details Ransomware Phishing, Cryptocurrency Threats, Cloud Application; 24/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $120

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) by 88.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd sold 100,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.22% . The institutional investor held 13,575 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $378,000, down from 113,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Chesapeake Lodging Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $26.91. About 39,543 shares traded. Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) has declined 12.38% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CHSP News: 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q EPS 11c; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING SEES FY AFFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.39; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q Adjusted FFO/Share 69c-73c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Chesapeake Lodging Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHSP); 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Net $62.9M-Net $69.4M; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 EPS $1.06-EPS $1.17; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q RevPar Up 2.5% to 4.5%; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 69C TO 73C, EST. 74C

Seven Post Investment Office Lp, which manages about $3.75 billion and $141.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII) by 3,230 shares to 317,158 shares, valued at $83.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.12 earnings per share, up 61.29% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Proofpoint, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.56% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold PFPT shares while 77 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.53 million shares or 4.91% more from 48.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bancshares Ag invested in 0.04% or 525,813 shares. Crosslink Cap Inc holds 3.49% or 115,967 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability reported 15,925 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability reported 9,306 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 98,696 shares. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). 15,943 were reported by Balyasny Asset Management Llc. Century invested in 29,445 shares. Firsthand Mngmt Inc has invested 1.81% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Com owns 690,760 shares. Alexandria Capital Ltd Co accumulated 5,120 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited holds 792,500 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. 194,336 were accumulated by Thrivent Fin For Lutherans. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.02% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 44,695 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $918,952 activity. Herren Richard Scott sold $374,400 worth of stock or 3,200 shares. $152,148 worth of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) shares were sold by Knight David.

