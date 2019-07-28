As Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Trimmed Stake by $2.71 Million; Sysco (SYY) Holder Yacktman Asset Management LP Has Decreased Its Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Sysco Corporation (SYY) by 0.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp sold 24,049 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.16 million shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $277.42M, down from 4.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Sysco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $70.89. About 1.51M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 17.49% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) by 88.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd sold 100,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,575 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $378,000, down from 113,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Chesapeake Lodging Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $28.1. About 336,140 shares traded. Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) has risen 2.69% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CHSP News: 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q EPS 37c-EPS 41c; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO/Share $2.33-$2.43; 07/03/2018 Chesapeake Lodging Trust Declares Dividend for the First Quarter; 05/04/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sets Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 RevPar Up 3% to 5%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Chesapeake Lodging Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHSP); 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 69C TO 73C, EST. 74C; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO/Share 43 Cents; 04/04/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust to Release Earnings for Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Net $62.9M-Net $69.4M

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82B and $8.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 10,808 shares to 4.73 million shares, valued at $228.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hath B (BRKB) by 1,891 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,726 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $5.28 million activity. Libby Russell T. sold $3.81 million worth of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) on Thursday, January 31.

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 13.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.94 per share. SYY’s profit will be $549.96 million for 16.56 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt has 23,166 shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. Ftb Inc reported 14,135 shares. Federated Invsts Pa has 0.11% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 666,346 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 17,450 shares. Paradigm Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 15,970 shares or 0% of the stock. 25,000 were accumulated by South Dakota Invest Council. Hemenway Tru Co Limited Liability Corp, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 10,740 shares. The Vermont-based Communications Of Vermont has invested 0.17% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Jaffetilchin Investment Prtn Ltd Liability Corp reported 8,389 shares stake. 5,240 are held by Headinvest Limited Liability Corporation. 6.00M were reported by Geode Capital Mgmt Lc. 7,771 were reported by Brookfield Asset Incorporated. Bragg Advsrs has 0.28% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 32,340 shares. Qci Asset New York has 1,305 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Co, a Georgia-based fund reported 18,956 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold CHSP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 57.01 million shares or 1.89% less from 58.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Cap Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) for 10,135 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 131,256 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The California-based San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) has invested 0.04% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Sei Invs reported 21,487 shares stake. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 403,700 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al reported 20,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 0.03% invested in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Aperio Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) for 11,726 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 205,428 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Com reported 0.03% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Service Automobile Association holds 60,216 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd invested 0% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Arizona State Retirement System, Arizona-based fund reported 93,738 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 599,600 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd, which manages about $275.43 million and $143.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) by 38,810 shares to 132,196 shares, valued at $4.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.