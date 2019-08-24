As Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) Share Price Declined, Holder Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Decreased Position by $2.71 Million; Opus Capital Group Position in Hackett Group Inc/Th (HCKT) Lowered as Market Valuation Rose

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) by 88.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd sold 100,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.22% . The institutional investor held 13,575 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $378,000, down from 113,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Chesapeake Lodging Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $25.64. About 210,108 shares traded. Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) has declined 12.38% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CHSP News: 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 EPS $1.06-EPS $1.17; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO/Share $2.33-$2.43; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Net $62.9M-Net $69.4M; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q EPS 11c; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 RevPar Up 3% to 5%; 04/04/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust to Release Earnings for Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Chesapeake Lodging Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHSP); 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q RevPar Up 2.5% to 4.5%; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q Adjusted FFO/Share 69c-73c; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Rev $135M

Opus Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Hackett Group Inc/Th (HCKT) by 61.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc sold 88,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.94% . The institutional investor held 54,291 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $857,000, down from 142,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Hackett Group Inc/Th for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $468.15 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $15.68. About 71,891 shares traded. The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) has declined 3.41% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HCKT News: 02/04/2018 – Hackett Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Hackett Group Sees 2Q Adj EPS 26c-Adj EPS 28c; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 15/03/2018 – Hackett: HR Focused on Unlocking Value of Digital Transformation; But Less than Half Have the Necessary Resources & Skills in; 21/05/2018 – A year in, Hackett given rough ride by investors; 08/05/2018 – Hackett Group 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 30/04/2018 – Ford’s new CEO, Jim Hackett, announced a bold strategic move for America’s most enduring automaker: abandoning the car business; 30/04/2018 – Bowing to short-term shareholder pressures that felled predecessor Mark Fields, Hackett is undoing 115 years of Ford’s automobile legacy; 15/03/2018 – Hackett: HR Focused on Unlocking Value of Digital Transformation; But Less than Half Have the Necessary Resources & Skills in Place; 13/03/2018 The Hackett Group: Lack of IT Capabilities Preventing Organizations From Unlocking Full Value of Digital Business

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold CHSP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 57.01 million shares or 1.89% less from 58.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Financial has 309,983 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pnc Group Incorporated has invested 0% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 219,032 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Matarin Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested 1.03% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Heitman Real Est Securities Ltd Co reported 1.18% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Lsv Asset Management holds 0% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) or 12,300 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 39,951 shares. Swiss Bancorporation owns 110,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 58,242 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). 54,866 are owned by Teachers Insur & Annuity Association Of America. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) for 328,150 shares. Piedmont Advsr stated it has 15,265 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Westpac Bk accumulated 245,457 shares. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al holds 8,389 shares.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd, which manages about $275.43M and $143.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) by 38,810 shares to 132,196 shares, valued at $4.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

