As Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Trimmed Its Position; Starr International Co Has Cut Its Position in American International Group Ord (AIG) by $9.60 Million as Stock Rose

Starr International Co Inc decreased its stake in American International Group Ord (AIG) by 73.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starr International Co Inc sold 223,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 79,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, down from 302,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starr International Co Inc who had been investing in American International Group Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $56.26. About 3.83M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 12/04/2018 – EY – FIVE YEAR STRATEGIC TAX COMPLIANCE AND TECHNOLOGY AGREEMENT WAS EFFECTIVE AS OF FEB 5, 2018; 19/03/2018 – AIG FILES FOR POTENTIAL FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE SERIES A-9 JUNIOR SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES DUE 2048, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Operating Income $963M; 07/05/2018 – Investor Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURE ALSO INVOLVES MERGER OF ITS EXISTING CARRIER, AIG EUROPE LIMITED INTO NEW EUROPEAN COMPANY; 03/05/2018 – AIG EXTENDS LOSSES IN REGULAR SESSION, LAST DOWN 8.7 PCT ON TRACK FOR BIGGEST ONE-DAY PCT DROP SINCE FEB 2017; 24/05/2018 – AIG Names Lisa Sun as CEO of AIG Insurance Co China, Ltd; 12/04/2018 – EY – EMPLOYEES OF AIG’S GLOBAL TAX COMPLIANCE AND TAX TECHNOLOGY TEAMS TRANSITIONED TO EY EFFECTIVE MARCH 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – AXA prices U.S. arm’s IPO at $24-27/per share, launches bonds; 07/05/2018 – IEP NO LONGER LISTS AIG AS SIGNIFICANT HOLDING IN SLIDE SHOW

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) by 88.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd sold 100,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.22% . The institutional investor held 13,575 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $378,000, down from 113,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Chesapeake Lodging Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $26.47. About 173,255 shares traded. Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) has declined 12.38% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CHSP News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Chesapeake Lodging Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHSP); 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 43C, EST. 41C; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q EPS 37c-EPS 41c; 07/03/2018 Chesapeake Lodging Trust Declares Dividend for the First Quarter; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 EPS $1.06-EPS $1.17; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q RevPar Up 2.5% to 4.5%; 04/04/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust to Release Earnings for Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Rev $135M

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Pension Serv has invested 0.16% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Cwm Ltd Liability holds 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) or 428 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Co has 0.07% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 2.39M shares. Oregon-based Becker Capital Mngmt has invested 1.81% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Cim Investment Mangement reported 16,265 shares. Schaller Inv reported 5,000 shares. Capital Returns Mgmt Limited Co holds 8.65% or 375,135 shares. Rmb Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,331 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Rech Inc accumulated 6,150 shares. Central National Bank & Trust reported 100 shares. Georgia-based Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Highlander Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 497 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation owns 22.83M shares. Regions Fin has 31,895 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “12 Stocks To Watch For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AIG Names Karen Ling Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer – Business Wire” published on July 22, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: William Blair Upgrades American International Group (AIG) to Outperform; LT Earnings Momentum – StreetInsider.com” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Stocks To Watch For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “American International Group declares $0.32 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $45,169 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold CHSP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 57.01 million shares or 1.89% less from 58.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Investments Communications invested in 21,487 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Lp accumulated 947,987 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 0% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Moreover, Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 0.17% invested in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Sector Pension Invest Board holds 55,473 shares. Eii Capital Management reported 0.12% stake. 13,929 are owned by Hsbc Public Ltd Com. 38,232 were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs. Arizona State Retirement owns 0.03% invested in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) for 93,738 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 20,855 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The California-based Los Angeles & Equity Rech Inc has invested 0.01% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Vanguard Grp Incorporated Inc holds 9.49M shares. 16,736 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). The Belgium-based Kbc Group Incorporated Nv has invested 0.01% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 55,690 shares.