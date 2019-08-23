As Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) Market Valuation Declined, Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Has Decreased Holding; Caesars Entmt (CZR) Shareholder Tortoise Investment Management Decreased Stake by $356,000

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) by 88.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd sold 100,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.22% . The institutional investor held 13,575 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $378,000, down from 113,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Chesapeake Lodging Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $26.02. About 131,623 shares traded. Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) has declined 12.38% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CHSP News: 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q RevPar Up 2.5% to 4.5%; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q EPS 11c; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q EPS 37c-EPS 41c; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING SEES FY AFFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.39; 22/04/2018 – DJ Chesapeake Lodging Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHSP); 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Net $62.9M-Net $69.4M; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 RevPar Up 3% to 5%; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 69C TO 73C, EST. 74C; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 43C, EST. 41C; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO/Share 43 Cents

Tortoise Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 90.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Investment Management Llc sold 44,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The institutional investor held 4,411 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38,000, down from 48,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.57. About 3.82M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 04/05/2018 – Buffalo BusFirst: Caesars, Hard Rock, Mohegan Sun vying for Casino Niagara, Fallsview Casino operations; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – $200 MLN NON-GAMING, BEACH-FRONT PROJECT IS SET TO BREAK GROUND IN FIRST HALF 2019; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 1Q NET REV. $1.97B; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS REPORTS DEVELOPMENT OF CAESARS PALACE LUXURY RESORT; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Expand U.S. Sports Betting Business; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q EPS $2.48; 18/05/2018 – CBC Windsor: BREAKING Caesars employees reject dealAbout 53% of members reject the deal. More to com; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corp. to run its first non-gaming resorts in Dubai; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q NET REV. $1.90B

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 26, 2019 : WFC, LEXEA, OHI, FDC, QQQ, AGN, EBAY, MGM, CZR, CTRP, KOS, EXPE – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Caesars News: CZR Stock Rockets Higher on Eldorado Resorts Merger – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Caesars Entertainment: Market Still Asleep At The Switch As Rodio Is Named CEO – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Recent IPOs to Add to Your Watch List – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab invested 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Parametric Port Assocs Lc accumulated 363,075 shares. Natixis holds 0.46% or 8.41M shares in its portfolio. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & holds 2.77% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 445,000 shares. Amer Group Incorporated holds 0.04% or 1.16M shares in its portfolio. Maryland-based Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.05% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Whittier Tru holds 0% or 4,061 shares in its portfolio. Long Pond Capital LP holds 0.44% or 1.46 million shares in its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 232,723 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 953,013 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs has invested 0.07% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Hrt Financial Ltd Co reported 171,803 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Profund Limited Liability Company holds 57,053 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Tortoise Investment Management Llc, which manages about $469.58M and $382.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SLQD) by 121,621 shares to 197,258 shares, valued at $9.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DGS) by 8,071 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,252 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHP).

