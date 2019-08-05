As Chesapeake Lodging Tr (CHSP) Shares Declined, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America Decreased Its Holding by $704,322; Ametek New (AME) Position Has Upped by Strategy Asset Managers Llc

Strategy Asset Managers Llc increased its stake in Ametek Inc New (AME) by 81.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc bought 18,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The institutional investor held 41,079 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, up from 22,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in Ametek Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $86.5. About 1.66M shares traded or 39.49% up from the average. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 22/04/2018 – DJ AMETEK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AME); 02/05/2018 – AMETEK Acquires SoundCom Systems; 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corp to AMETEK, Inc; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2018 EPS $3.06-EPS $3.12; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Increases 2018 Guidance After First-Quarter Profit Rise; Buys SoundCom; 09/05/2018 – Matthew J. Conti Elected Vice President, Human Re; 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q Net $181.3M; 09/05/2018 – AMETEK Declares Quarterly Dividend; 29/05/2018 – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE REPORTS SALE OF SOUNDCOM TO AMETEK

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Tr (CHSP) by 32.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America sold 26,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.22% . The institutional investor held 54,866 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53M, down from 80,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America who had been investing in Chesapeake Lodging Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $26.78. About 209,914 shares traded. Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) has declined 12.38% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CHSP News: 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q Adjusted FFO/Share 69c-73c; 04/04/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust to Release Earnings for Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Comparable RevPAR Up 3.5%; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Rev $135M; 05/04/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sets Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 43C, EST. 41C; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO/Share 43 Cents; 07/03/2018 Chesapeake Lodging Trust Declares Dividend for the First Quarter; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 EPS $1.06-EPS $1.17; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO/Share $2.33-$2.43

Since February 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $45,169 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold CHSP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 57.01 million shares or 1.89% less from 58.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Manufacturers Life The has 39,038 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Heitman Real Est Securities Ltd Liability reported 1.18% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). 599,600 were reported by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Barclays Pcl invested in 0% or 163,315 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt holds 982,037 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) invested in 0.04% or 3,600 shares. 103,000 were reported by Renaissance Techs Limited Liability. Rodgers Brothers Inc holds 0.2% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) or 25,036 shares. Dubuque Comml Bank & Tru Communications accumulated 0% or 47 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares accumulated 2,130 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 19,515 shares. Amp Cap Investors holds 819,553 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.35 million activity.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc, which manages about $565.53M and $444.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 3,453 shares to 18,061 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 42,597 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 740 shares, and cut its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 29 investors sold AME shares while 184 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 188.47 million shares or 0.19% more from 188.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 37,290 were accumulated by Nomura Asset Mgmt Commerce Limited. Millennium Mgmt Lc holds 783,811 shares. The Illinois-based First Trust Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsrs holds 84,477 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.04% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Amp Cap Invsts Ltd reported 126,375 shares stake. Paloma Prtnrs Co has 32,178 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 4.15 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Biltmore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 7,076 shares. Van Eck Assocs, New York-based fund reported 100,564 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.06% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Toth Advisory reported 150 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust holds 0.02% or 167,189 shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 10,750 shares. 7,396 were reported by Park Avenue Limited Liability Corp.