As Chesapeake Lodging Tr (CHSP) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Jennison Associates Boosted Its Position; Armstrong World Inds New (AWI) Shareholder Valueact Holdings LP Has Decreased Stake by $172.30 Million

Jennison Associates Llc increased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Tr (CHSP) by 56.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc bought 20,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,319 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, up from 35,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Chesapeake Lodging Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $28.41. About 157,492 shares traded. Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) has risen 2.69% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CHSP News: 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Comparable RevPAR Up 3.5%; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 RevPar Up 3% to 5%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Chesapeake Lodging Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHSP); 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING SEES FY AFFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.39; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q Adjusted FFO/Share 69c-73c; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Net $62.9M-Net $69.4M; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 EPS $1.06-EPS $1.17; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO/Share $2.33-$2.43

Valueact Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI) by 97.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp sold 2.18M shares as the company’s stock rose 26.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 63,910 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08 million, down from 2.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Armstrong World Inds Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $99.83. About 176,142 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 49.57% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 07/03/2018 Armstrong World Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 23/04/2018 – DJ Armstrong World Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWI); 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 79C, EST. 80C; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Armstrong World 1Q EPS 51c; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING EPS GUIDANCE; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.60-EPS $3.82; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING FY EPS GUIDANCE TO $3.60 TO $3.82

Analysts await Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 15.84% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.01 per share. AWI’s profit will be $57.29M for 21.33 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Armstrong World Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.39% more from 46.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bluemountain Capital Ltd has 0.08% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 52,766 shares. Us Bancorporation De invested in 122 shares or 0% of the stock. Hudson Bay Management LP owns 42,945 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt accumulated 133,060 shares. Natixis Limited Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 83,441 shares. Smithfield Tru Com reported 1,583 shares. Argent Tru reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Great West Life Assurance Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 6,072 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 0.09% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Chicago Equity Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.58% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). River Road Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.9% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Jennison Associates Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 55,960 shares.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $160.52 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold CHSP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 57.01 million shares or 1.89% less from 58.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Mackenzie Financial has 0.02% invested in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) for 238,500 shares. Principal Finance Gp holds 0.01% or 531,414 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Heitman Real Estate Securities Ltd Liability Corporation owns 978,547 shares for 1.18% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technology Limited Com, New York-based fund reported 103,000 shares. Kennedy accumulated 148,075 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 30,537 shares in its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Invesco stated it has 709,766 shares. Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Geode Management Limited Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.01M shares. Tower Rech Limited Liability Company (Trc) has invested 0% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). 15,503 are held by Art Advisors Ltd Liability Corp. Cubic Asset Limited Liability reported 75,125 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag holds 122,114 shares.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $45,169 activity.