As Chesapeake Lodging Tr (CHSP) Market Value Rose, Holder Jennison Associates Lifted Position; Washington Capital Management Maintains Position in Mylan N V (MYL)

Jennison Associates Llc increased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Tr (CHSP) by 56.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc bought 20,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,319 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, up from 35,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Chesapeake Lodging Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $27.9. About 161,847 shares traded. Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) has risen 2.69% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CHSP News: 04/04/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust to Release Earnings for Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Rev $135M; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 RevPar Up 3% to 5%; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 43C, EST. 41C; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 69C TO 73C, EST. 74C; 05/04/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sets Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q EPS 37c-EPS 41c; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 EPS $1.06-EPS $1.17; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Comparable RevPAR Up 3.5%; 07/03/2018 Chesapeake Lodging Trust Declares Dividend for the First Quarter

Washington Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc bought 21,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 71,440 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 49,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $18.58. About 1.66M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 47.60% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.03% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 09/05/2018 – FDA says manufacturing delays are constraining EpiPen supply; 27/03/2018 – Mylan Plans to Launch the Biosimilar in Australia Later This Year; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 202970 Company: MYLAN LABS LTD; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS WILL RECEIVE AN UP-FRONT FEE UNDER DEAL; 25/04/2018 – Mylan Adds to Growing Women’s Healthcare Portfolio with Launch of Generic for Oral Contraceptive Yaz®; 23/03/2018 – Mylan’s Prasugrel Mylan Gets Generic Recommendation in Europe; 20/03/2018 – MYLAN LAUNCHES GENERIC OF BRISTOL MYERS’ MUTAMYCIN INJECTION; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN, BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EU; 30/03/2018 – Teva’s Copaxone Sales Rise; Multiple Sclerosis Market Unchanged; 08/05/2018 – Mylan says EpiPen supply levels may vary at U.S. pharmacies

Washington Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.95B and $88.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 8,278 shares to 10,424 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IBB) by 3,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,793 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in Q1 2019. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL). Gulf Interest Commercial Bank (Uk) Limited has invested 0.06% in Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL).

Since February 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $45,169 activity.

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.09 million shares to 31.64 million shares, valued at $3.73 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookline Bancorp Inc Del (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 25,199 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 960,007 shares, and cut its stake in Wintrust Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC).