As Chesapeake Lodging Tr (CHSP) Market Value Declined, Barnett & Company Has Lowered Its Position by $866,600; As Diageo P L C (DEO) Valuation Declined, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Has Lowered Holding by $430,780

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 27.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc sold 2,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 6,778 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16 million, down from 9,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $163.5. About 72,427 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SEES MID-TO-HIGH LATAM SALES, PROFIT GROWTH IN MIDTERM; 19/03/2018 – Diageo North America’s Perry Jones Named As One Of Savoy Magazine’s “2018 Most Influential Blacks In Corporate America”; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS OF VEON LTD (NOT OF DIAGEO); 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints Claudia Schubert President U.S. Spirits & Canada, Diageo North America; 16/03/2018 – Diageo Among Top Marketers Recognized For Shopper Marketing Effectiveness At North American Shopper Marketing Effie Awards; 15/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC -; 25/05/2018 – FOCUS-Aperitif, anyone? Spirits firms chase cocktail for growth; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to spend £150m upgrading Scotch tourist attractions; 04/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – DIAGEO ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF SUSAN KILSBY AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS HAD BEEN APPOINTED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR EFFECTIVE 2 APRIL, 2018

Barnett & Company Inc decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Tr (CHSP) by 50.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barnett & Company Inc sold 30,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.22% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $853,000, down from 60,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barnett & Company Inc who had been investing in Chesapeake Lodging Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $27.17. About 5.47M shares traded or 717.98% up from the average. Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) has declined 12.38% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CHSP News: 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING SEES FY AFFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.39; 05/04/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sets Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q EPS 11c; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Net $62.9M-Net $69.4M; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q RevPar Up 2.5% to 4.5%; 04/04/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust to Release Earnings for Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q EPS 37c-EPS 41c; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 69C TO 73C, EST. 74C; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 EPS $1.06-EPS $1.17; 22/04/2018 – DJ Chesapeake Lodging Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHSP)

Analysts await Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 3.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CHSP’s profit will be $40.71M for 10.14 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by Chesapeake Lodging Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.47, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold CHSP shares while 60 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 53.63 million shares or 5.92% less from 57.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 442,780 shares. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp invested in 162,257 shares. 20,284 were reported by Mason Street. United Ser Automobile Association stated it has 55,680 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mackenzie Financial owns 270,400 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings Sa holds 12,951 shares. Blackrock stated it has 10.42M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated reported 0.02% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) or 31,719 shares. Water Island Limited Liability Corp invested in 406,701 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System reported 0.01% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Com owns 11,244 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barnett Com holds 0.48% or 30,000 shares in its portfolio. Matarin Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.13% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) or 62,646 shares. Amp Investors, a Australia-based fund reported 817,401 shares.

