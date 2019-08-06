As Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Valuation Declined, Cumberland Advisors Lifted Stake by $379,500; Delta Apparel (DLA) Holder Wilen Investment Management Decreased Holding by $760,809 as Market Valuation Declined

Wilen Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Delta Apparel (DLA) by 5.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp sold 36,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.29% . The institutional investor held 603,141 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.27M, down from 639,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Delta Apparel for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $155.84 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.35% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $23.24. About 31,926 shares traded. Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEMKT:DLA) has risen 13.54% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical DLA News: 12/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL UNIT BUYS DTG2GO FOR $16.35M; 13/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL – CO’S UNIT SALT LIFE LLC ACQUIRED MAJORITY INTEREST IN A NEW JV TO DEVELOP & MARKET A LINE OF SALT LIFE-BRANDED CRAFT BEER; 12/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL SEES ACQUISITION IMMEDIATELY BOOSTING EARNINGS; 13/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL SAYS ON MARCH 9, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO CONSENT AND SECOND AMENDMENT TO FIFTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Delta Apparel 2Q EPS 48c; 12/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING 2009 EPS BY 25C; 12/03/2018 Art Gun Acquires DTG2Go Business; 12/03/2018 – Delta Apparel Says Deal is For $16.35M Cash and Additional Payments Contingent on Certain Performance Targets; 19/04/2018 – DJ Delta Apparel Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLA); 13/03/2018 – Salt Life Launches Branded Craft Beer Line

Cumberland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy (CHK) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc bought 126,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.04% . The hedge fund held 683,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 557,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 11.22% or $0.175 during the last trading session, reaching $1.385. About 91.31 million shares traded or 85.53% up from the average. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 61.24% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 17/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Chesapeake Funding II LLC, Series 2018-1; 03/05/2018 – ENVIVA PARTNERS LP – EXPECT SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF UNRECOVERED COSTS RESULTING FROM CHESAPEAKE INCIDENT WILL BE RECOVERABLE IN SUBSEQUENT QUARTERS; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CHK.N CEO SAYS KNOWS NEED TO IMPROVE COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET, BUT WON’T SELL ASSETS WITHOUT GETTING GOOD VALUE; 19/03/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: Sarbanes Leads Bipartisan Effort to Continue Funding Programs that Protect the Chesapeake Bay; 02/05/2018 – CHK: POWDER RIVER PRODUCTION ON TARGET TO RIVAL EAGLE FORD; 02/05/2018 – CHK SAYS LESS NEED TO INVEST IN GAS ASSETS DURING LOW PRICES; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Chesapeake Shareholders Didn’t Approve Resolution on Executive Compensation; 27/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP CHK.N : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Chesapeake Funding Ii Llc, Series 2018-1, Element Sponsored Fleet Lease Abs

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 2 insider sales for $21.01 million activity. On Wednesday, March 20 the insider NGP Energy Capital Management – L.L.C. sold $19.47M. $98,010 worth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) shares were bought by WEBB JAMES R. Lawler Robert D. bought $100,995 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.29, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CHK shares while 53 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 932.99 million shares or 75.16% more from 532.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Comm Ltd Liability Company stated it has 844,602 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board owns 0% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 12,610 shares. Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 0% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). 83 are owned by Cwm Lc. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) has 166 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 277,656 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pitcairn Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 10,678 shares. Carlson Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 625,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Parametrica Management Ltd has 0.23% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Stock Yards State Bank Trust accumulated 24,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Geode Capital Management Lc holds 11.07M shares. One Trading LP stated it has 126,698 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems accumulated 183,978 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 1.65 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Eqis Cap invested in 194,382 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold DLA shares while 15 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 3.75 million shares or 4.84% less from 3.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 10,322 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund LP has 581,906 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Management holds 0% or 1,371 shares. Eam Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 32,400 shares. Renaissance Tech Lc owns 29,300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 12 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. California Employees Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA). Ancora Advisors Limited holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) for 33,830 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0% in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) or 29,802 shares. Tower Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) owns 1,744 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Co invested in 0% or 2,564 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Mngmt Limited holds 14,150 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bragg Fincl Advsr invested in 68,719 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Morgan Stanley holds 2,204 shares. Hodges Cap Management Incorporated reported 12,000 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $160,646 activity.