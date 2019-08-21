As Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Stock Value Declined, Cumberland Advisors Raised Its Holding by $379,500; Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) Stock Value Rose While Smithfield Trust Company Has Decreased Stake

Smithfield Trust Company decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) by 26.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company sold 24,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 67,573 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.03 million, down from 92,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $118.98. About 2.66M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS DOESN’T KNOW ROOT CAUSE OF PG ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G – 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO DECREASE 31% TO 33% VERSUS FISCAL YEAR 2017 GAAP EPS OF $5.59; 02/05/2018 – Herbal Essences Recognizes Women Living Life, While Making A Life, As Unstoppable Forces of Nature; 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. TENDER AMOUNT; 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST; 11/05/2018 – INDIA’S PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 832.4 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 996.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 21/05/2018 – P&G Brands Provide Clear, Accessible and Reliable Product Information in SmartLabel™; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE CO PG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Cumberland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy (CHK) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc bought 126,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.04% . The hedge fund held 683,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 557,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.66B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $1.625. About 41.07M shares traded. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 61.24% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE: MOVING 4TH RIG INTO POWDER RIVER BASIN IN APRIL; 28/03/2018 – Chesapeake Energy ‘not desperate to sell assets’ -CEO; 02/05/2018 – CHK: POWDER RIVER PRODUCTION ON TARGET TO RIVAL EAGLE FORD; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Chesapeake Funding Il LLC, Series 2018-1, Element sponsored fleet lease ABS; 04/04/2018 – Chesapeake Urology Expands Geographic Presence with Tennessee Urology Associates Partnership; 17/04/2018 – Element Fleet Issues US$1 billion of ABS Term Notes through Chesapeake Il; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms All Ratings on Outstanding Chesapeake Funding II LLC Series; Outlooks Stable; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SEES YR CAPEX $1.8B-$2.2B; 09/04/2018 – Maryland Public Television presents 14th annual Chesapeake Bay Week; 23/04/2018 – DJ Chesapeake Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHK)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Smithfield Trust Company, which manages about $923.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in U.S. Small Cap (Ijr) (IJR) by 5,169 shares to 98,053 shares, valued at $7.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intermediate Gov/Corp (Biv) (BIV) by 70,819 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,961 shares, and has risen its stake in U.S. Preferred Stock (Pff) (PFF).

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 2 sales for $21.01 million activity. WEBB JAMES R bought 50,000 shares worth $98,010. $100,625 worth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) shares were bought by DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR. 50,000 shares valued at $100,995 were bought by Lawler Robert D. on Friday, May 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.29, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CHK shares while 53 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 932.99 million shares or 75.16% more from 532.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.