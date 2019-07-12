As Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Stock Price Rose, Lmr Partners Llp Increased Its Holding by $311,073; As Symantec (SYMC) Market Value Declined, Starboard Value LP Boosted Stake

Lmr Partners Llp increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) by 65.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp bought 103,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 261,417 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $810,000, up from 157,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.9. About 31.56M shares traded. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 30.56% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 02/05/2018 – Chesapeake Energy 1Q EPS 29c; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SEES YR ADJ. TOTAL ABSOLUTE PRODUCTION 190-200 MMBOE; 20/04/2018 – Baltimore Bus Jr: Exclusive: Chesapeake Bayhawks pitch scaled-back plan for Crownsville Hospital Center site; 28/03/2018 – Chesapeake Energy ‘not desperate to sell assets’ -CEO; 22/03/2018 – USDA-OCE: Officials View Producer Efforts to Improve Quality of Chesapeake Bay; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Chesapeake Funding Il LLC, Series 2018-1, Element sponsored fleet lease ABS; 09/04/2018 – ENVIVA PARTNERS – SUBSTANTIALLY ALL COSTS OF INCIDENT AT CHESAPEAKE TERMINAL EXPECTED TO BE RECOVERABLE; 08/03/2018 – Houston-Based Tellurian Has Held Talks With Other Producers With Haynesville Assets; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SAYS GREAT LAYER STACKING POTENTIAL IN POWDER RIVER; 09/04/2018 – Maryland Public Television presents 14th annual Chesapeake Bay Week

Starboard Value Lp increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 46.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp bought 11.50M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 36.00M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $827.66M, up from 24.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $25.44. About 8.26 million shares traded or 1.49% up from the average. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has declined 8.93% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 11/05/2018 – Symantec: No Safety Margin — Heard on the Street; 11/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Symantec Rtgs Unchgd By Intrnl Audit Invstgtn; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC – WILL HOST CONF CALL TO ALSO PROVIDE FURTHER DETAIL ON CO’S FINANCIAL RESULTS & OUTLOOK; 09/05/2018 – MeasuredRisk Appoints Former Symantec Executive, WholeSecurity Founder and CTO Tony Alagna as Chief Technology Officer to Join the World’s Leading Al Powered Risk lnference Pioneer; 02/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Symantec on May 1 for “Systems and methods for monitoring virtual networks” (California; 17/05/2018 – KASKELA LAW LLC: Important Deadline Established in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Symantec Corp. — SYMC; 11/05/2018 – Symantec (SYMC) Alert: Johnson Fistel, Investigates Symantec Corporation, Inc. Following Internal Probe Disclosure; Investors Encouraged to Contact Firm; 14/03/2018 – Global Cloud Encryption Market Report 2018 with Forecasts to 2022 – Key Players Gemalto, Sophos and Symantec are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC SEES 1Q ADJ REV $1.14B TO $1.17B, EST. $1.19B; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE M&A OPPORTUNITIES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ifrah holds 23,367 shares. United Cap Advisers Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). 2,705 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Pinnacle Assocs reported 0.01% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Weatherly Asset Management LP has invested 0.32% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Cibc Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Taconic Advsrs LP reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Renaissance Lc has invested 0.05% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 2.19M shares. Clean Yield Grp has 64,629 shares. Macroview Limited Liability Corporation invested in 155 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company has invested 0.04% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.01% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) or 37,370 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Co reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). The New York-based M&T Commercial Bank has invested 0.01% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.47 million activity. $1.05M worth of stock was sold by Kapuria Samir on Thursday, February 14.

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $1.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 13,165 shares to 7,315 shares, valued at $696,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cliffs Inc by 126,983 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,215 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.29, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CHK shares while 53 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 932.99 million shares or 75.16% more from 532.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 2.58 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has invested 0.02% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Gsa Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 73,139 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has 7,000 shares. Raymond James And Associate holds 0.01% or 1.60M shares in its portfolio. Waters Parkerson & Com Limited Liability reported 0% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Westpac has invested 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 372,300 shares. Cleararc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 26,819 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.01% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 114,691 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 203,652 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Moreover, Cypress Capital Mngmt Lc (Wy) has 0.01% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 2,000 shares. Greylin Inv Mangement holds 0.56% or 805,940 shares in its portfolio. Keybank Association Oh reported 38,823 shares stake.