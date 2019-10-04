As Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Shares Declined, Shareholder Schneider Capital Management Has Lowered by $446,000 Its Holding; Farmers National Bank Position in Bb&T (BBT) Increased as Stock Price Rose

Farmers National Bank increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 91.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers National Bank bought 20,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 42,423 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.08 million, up from 22,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers National Bank who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $50.95. About 679,554 shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500.

Schneider Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp sold 446,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.04% . The institutional investor held 11.04 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.52M, down from 11.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $1.335. About 7.78 million shares traded. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 61.24% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 15/05/2018 – Chesapeake Almost Missed Out on Its Oil-Cranking Wyoming Play; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SAYS GREAT LAYER STACKING POTENTIAL IN POWDER RIVER; 22/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Governor Larry Hogan Statement On Chesapeake Bay Funding; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 To Ports America Chesapeake’s 2017 Bonds, Stable Outlook; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE: EVALUATING MOVING 5TH RIG INTO POWDER RIVER BASIN; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Chesapeake Funding Ii Llc, Series 2018-1, Element Sponsored Fleet Lease Abs; 23/04/2018 – DJ Chesapeake Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHK); 26/04/2018 – Sen. Shelley Moo: Capito, Others Urge Farm Bill Support for Chesapeake Bay Farmers; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SEES YR ADJ. TOTAL ABSOLUTE PRODUCTION 190-200 MMBOE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold BBT shares while 279 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 523.08 million shares or 3.13% more from 507.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. South Dakota Council owns 39,410 shares. Central Fincl Bank Tru Communications holds 0.09% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) or 7,927 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Llc has 0.12% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). First Interstate Savings Bank holds 6,593 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Willis Counsel holds 457,647 shares. First Allied Advisory stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Eastern Bank, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 58,551 shares. Calamos Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.04% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). 386,797 are held by Axa. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc accumulated 2.57M shares or 0% of the stock. 587,050 were accumulated by Rnc Cap Mgmt Llc. Cls Investments Ltd Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 4,256 shares. Indiana-based First Financial In has invested 0.04% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Evermay Wealth Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.15% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). The North Carolina-based Mcmillion Cap has invested 2.12% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT).

More notable recent BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “BB&T Decreases Prime Lending Rate – PRNewswire” on September 18, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Charlotte pro-bono legal program expanding focus in second year – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 05, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Why a flurry of tech job growth in Charlotte could propel changes in incentives, recruiting – Charlotte Business Journal” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Local credit union names former BB&T exec its new CFO – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Local bank branches continue to disappear. Here are the banks with the biggest cuts. – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Analysts await Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.08 EPS, down 142.11% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.19 per share. After $-0.10 actual EPS reported by Chesapeake Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% EPS growth.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $420.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 602,250 shares to 4.56 million shares, valued at $29.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Midwestone Financial Group I (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 39,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,201 shares, and has risen its stake in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $299,630 activity. DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR bought $100,625 worth of stock. On Friday, May 24 Lawler Robert D. bought $100,995 worth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) or 50,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.30, from 2.35 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold CHK shares while 94 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 915.71 million shares or 1.85% less from 932.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Incorporated invested in 115.32M shares. Willingdon Wealth holds 400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ipg Investment Advsr Ltd Co reported 100,000 shares stake. Farmers Merchants Invests stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). First Interstate Fincl Bank owns 0% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 250 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability reported 233,581 shares. Fin Architects accumulated 14,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management accumulated 68,556 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 79,967 shares. Ftb stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Raymond James & Assocs holds 1.47M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Management Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 55,360 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 7.72M shares. Natl Bank Of America De reported 4.29M shares. Johnson Finance Grp holds 0% or 13,800 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chesapeake’s Flashing Warning Sign – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What to Do About Chesapeake Energyâ€™s Wild Two Weeks – The Motley Fool” published on September 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chesapeake Energy: Capital Destruction – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chesapeake Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – U.S. Futures Fall After Oil Attacks in Middle East – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 15, 2019.