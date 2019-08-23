As Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Share Value Declined, Texas Permanent School Fund Raised Stake; Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Holder Lyons Wealth Management Lowered Its Position

Lyons Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 79.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc sold 8,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 2,305 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239,000, down from 11,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $116.17. About 994,088 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.97 TO $4.05; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q EPS 91c; 24/04/2018 – Global Food Waste Management Infused with Smart Waste Technologies Projected to Near $75 Billion by 2025; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling Market Growth, Observes TMR; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.97 TO $4.05, EST. $4; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q OPER REV. $3.51B, EST. $3.57B; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:19 PM; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) by 18.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund bought 111,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.04% . The institutional investor held 709,066 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, up from 597,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.39% or $0.135 during the last trading session, reaching $1.475. About 39.72 million shares traded. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 61.24% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 09/04/2018 – PA DEP: ADVISORY – TUESDAY – Building a Community Clean Water Toolbox in Pennsylvania’s Chesapeake Bay Watershed Counties; 04/04/2018 – Chesapeake Urology Expands Geographic Presence with Tennessee Urology Associates Partnership; 09/04/2018 – ENVIVA PARTNERS – SUBSTANTIALLY ALL COSTS OF INCIDENT AT CHESAPEAKE TERMINAL EXPECTED TO BE RECOVERABLE; 16/05/2018 – Chesapeake Almost Missed Out on Its Wyoming Oil Play (Correct); 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SAYS GREAT LAYER STACKING POTENTIAL IN POWDER RIVER; 03/04/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE CHESAPEAKE FUNDING II LLC, SERIES 2018-1;; 17/04/2018 – Element Fleet Issues US$1 billion of ABS Term Notes through Chesapeake II; 15/05/2018 – Southeastern Asset Management In Exits Chesapeake Energy; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SEES YR ADJ. TOTAL ABSOLUTE PRODUCTION 190-200 MMBOE; 15/05/2018 – Chesapeake Almost Missed Out on Its Oil-Cranking Wyoming Play

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 1,899 shares to 33,022 shares, valued at $8.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 21,966 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 748,563 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.29, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CHK shares while 53 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 932.99 million shares or 75.16% more from 532.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Ionic Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 22,330 shares or 0.01% of the stock. North Star Invest Management holds 29,200 shares. Cleararc Capital Incorporated owns 26,819 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, First Interstate National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 250 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 2.46M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 256,560 shares. Majedie Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 2.86M shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 71,169 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Co owns 77,890 shares. Geode Lc reported 11.07 million shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Virtu Lc stated it has 125,321 shares. Cypress Capital Mngmt Ltd Company (Wy) invested in 2,000 shares.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 2 sales for $21.01 million activity. $19.47 million worth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) was sold by NGP Energy Capital Management – L.L.C.. 50,000 shares were bought by Lawler Robert D., worth $100,995. WEBB JAMES R bought 50,000 shares worth $98,010.

More notable recent Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chesapeake Energy: Q1 2019 Setting The Stage For Prosperous Returns – Seeking Alpha” on May 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chesapeake Energy Corp.: Potential To Double Your Money – Seeking Alpha” published on March 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “We Think Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Chesapeake Energy Options Hot as Stock Extends Slide – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Numbers From Chesapeake Energy’s Q1 Report That You Won’t Want to Miss – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gofen And Glossberg Il has 0.16% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 44,443 shares. Lvm Mgmt Limited Mi holds 0.76% or 32,078 shares in its portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh reported 27,040 shares stake. Nomura has invested 0.05% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Baldwin Brothers Ma has 0.69% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 44,307 shares. Abner Herrman Brock Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,788 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Davis R M stated it has 2,829 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 2,948 shares. Citigroup has 0.05% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Rampart Investment Mngmt Co Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Ipswich Invest Inc invested in 4,050 shares. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust holds 9.27% or 18.63M shares. Great Lakes Ltd Llc reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Raymond James Tru Na accumulated 46,635 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.12M shares.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Newborn Portfolio Update: Waste Management Transferred In – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stericycle Shares Fall on Disappointing 2nd-Quarter Results – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Waste Management, Inc. Elects William B. Plummer to Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 28, 2019.