As Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Share Value Declined, Harris Associates LP Has Upped Position by $19.89 Million; At&T (T) Holder Loomis Sayles & Company LP Has Decreased Its Stake

Loomis Sayles & Company LP decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP sold 986,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 23.91 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $801.10 million, down from 24.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.14B market cap company. It closed at $37.38 lastly. It is down 6.41% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger — 4th Update; 27/03/2018 – AT&T Says Dish Chairman Ergen’s Views Undercut Deal Opposition; 30/03/2018 – Time Warner Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – Fierce Wireless: AT&T reportedly launching $15-per-month streaming bundle with no sports; 11/04/2018 – AT&T Judge Questions U.S. Expert on Higher-Pay-TV-Prices Theory; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON IN; 08/05/2018 – Taco Bell’s Naked Chicken Chalupa Is Back And Wilder Than Ever On May 10; 17/05/2018 – AT&T and Aira Announce Global Agreement To Unlock IoT for Good; 05/04/2018 – AT&T’s Vrio Sets Terms Of IPO, To Raise Up To $653 Million — MarketWatch

Harris Associates LP increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) by 47.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP bought 19.89 million shares as the company’s stock declined 36.04% . The hedge fund held 62.13M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $121.16M, up from 42.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.41. About 48.97 million shares traded. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 61.24% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 08/03/2018 – Tellurian, Chesapeake Energy Held Talks on Louisiana Fields; 02/05/2018 – Chesapeake Energy 1Q Adjusted Production Rose 11%; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE: MOVING 4TH RIG INTO POWDER RIVER BASIN IN APRIL; 09/04/2018 – Enviva Partners, LP Provides Update on Previously Reported Incident at Chesapeake Terminal; 03/05/2018 – ENVIVA PARTNERS – SPECIFIC QUARTERLY TIMING OF SHIPMENTS MAY BE AFFECTED DUE TO CHESAPEAKE INCIDENT; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 07/04/2018 – Federal Register: Special Local Regulation; Chesapeake Bay, between Sandy Point and Kent Island, MD; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SAYS GREAT LAYER STACKING POTENTIAL IN POWDER RIVER; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE: EVALUATING MOVING 5TH RIG INTO POWDER RIVER BASIN; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP. TO RATING ‘B’ FROM ‘B-‘

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.30, from 2.35 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold CHK shares while 94 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 915.71 million shares or 1.85% less from 932.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 267,300 shares stake. Loomis Sayles LP invested in 0.01% or 2.16M shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 3.11 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Principal Fincl Group reported 0.01% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). United Automobile Association holds 0% or 164,547 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 2,653 shares. Raymond James And reported 0% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Swiss State Bank, Switzerland-based fund reported 2.13M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 0% or 662,264 shares. 929,058 are owned by Virtu. Suntrust Banks owns 20,375 shares. Fmr Llc reported 233,581 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Company reported 0% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Ltd Company reported 0% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). First Allied Advisory Serv reported 129,700 shares.

More notable recent Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “10 Unbelievable Oil and Gas Movers After Saudi Drone Attack – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chesapeake Energy Corp.: Priced For Disaster – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chesapeake – Just A Lottery Ticket – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Insider Buying In Chesapeake: Assessing What Happens Next – Seeking Alpha” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chesapeake: Do Not Try To Catch This Falling Knife – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $299,630 activity. Shares for $100,995 were bought by Lawler Robert D.. 50,000 shares were bought by DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR, worth $100,625.

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 6,169 shares to 145,852 shares, valued at $68.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 44,342 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.16 million shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 78,421 are owned by Hengehold Management Ltd Llc. Sand Hill Glob Limited Liability Company owns 189,610 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Saturna Corp has 7,500 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Limited Liability Co invested 0.28% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Raab & Moskowitz Asset Limited Liability reported 131,354 shares or 1.95% of all its holdings. Interactive Fincl has 2,100 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Harvey Capital Management owns 323,337 shares. Oakworth Capital Inc reported 28,625 shares. Naples Global Advsrs Ltd Liability Company owns 72,878 shares. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Lc invested in 19,882 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Wellington Shields Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 1.11% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Bancshares Of Stockton holds 0.39% or 23,055 shares. Leavell Invest Mngmt reported 0.35% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 85,398 are owned by Hayek Kallen Inv. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Llc holds 181,749 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio.

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $53.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in West Pharmaceuticals Svcs (NYSE:WST) by 9,656 shares to 127,725 shares, valued at $15.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Americold Realty Trust by 169,753 shares in the quarter, for a total of 762,134 shares, and has risen its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM).