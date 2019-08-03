As Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Share Value Declined, Cumberland Advisors Has Lifted by $379,500 Its Stake; Pioneer Natural Res Co (PXD) Position Has Upped by Frontier Investment Mgmt Company

Cumberland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy (CHK) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc bought 126,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.04% . The hedge fund held 683,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 557,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.64. About 20.24M shares traded. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 61.24% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 19/04/2018 – Virginia Gov: Governor Northam Announces 15 New Jobs in the City of Chesapeake; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms All Ratings on Outstanding Chesapeake Funding Il LLC Series; Outlooks Stable; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Chesapeake Energy To ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – CHK SAYS LESS NEED TO INVEST IN GAS ASSETS DURING LOW PRICES; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE: EVALUATING MOVING 5TH RIG INTO POWDER RIVER BASIN; 07/04/2018 – Federal Register: Special Local Regulation; Chesapeake Bay, between Sandy Point and Kent Island, MD; 26/04/2018 – Sen. Shelley Moo: Capito, Others Urge Farm Bill Support for Chesapeake Bay Farmers; 23/03/2018 – USDA: Officials View Producer Efforts to Improve Quality of Chesapeake Bay; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SEES YR CAPEX $1.8B-$2.2B; 09/04/2018 – ENVIVA PARTNERS LP – CHESAPEAKE TERMINAL EXPECTED TO RETURN TO FULL OPERATION BY JUNE 30, 2018

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Res Co (PXD) by 7.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company bought 41,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 600,292 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.41 million, up from 558,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $127.27. About 2.10 million shares traded or 29.14% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 21/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Expects Sale to Close During Second Quarter; 13/03/2018 – PXD SAYS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 27/03/2018 – RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD RELI.NS SAYS TRANSACTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH SALES MADE BY PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES USA INC AND NEWPEK LLC; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER: EXPORT CAPACITY GROWS TO 150K BRLS OIL/DAY IN 2H ’18; 06/03/2018 – Pioneer CEO Sees Crude Production Outgrowing Past Cycles (Video); 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL – EXPECTS MANY IDLE COMPRESSORS CAN BE UTILIZED TO REINITIATE PRODUCTION FROM WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Expects Idle Compressors Can Be Used to Reinitiate Production in Late March, Early April; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WES

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $21.01 million activity. Lawler Robert D. bought $100,995 worth of stock. 50,000 shares were bought by DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR, worth $100,625 on Friday, May 24. 50,000 shares valued at $98,010 were bought by WEBB JAMES R on Tuesday, May 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.29, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CHK shares while 53 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 932.99 million shares or 75.16% more from 532.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru Corp reported 8.61M shares stake. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon has 13.39M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd invested in 0% or 22,000 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 3.66 million shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj holds 170,000 shares. Ameriprise Fin Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 3.00 million shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 287,062 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) has 0% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 10,506 shares. State Street Corp holds 0.01% or 40.28 million shares. The New York-based Amalgamated Comml Bank has invested 0.02% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). First Manhattan reported 809,726 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Associated Banc has invested 0% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Steinberg Glob Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Mariner Limited owns 27,713 shares. 10,630 are held by Lincoln Natl.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based M&T State Bank has invested 0.02% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Anderson Hoagland And holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 9,765 shares. Whittier Of Nevada invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Cap World Investors invested 0.05% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd holds 551,921 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Carnegie Capital Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 6,766 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt reported 0.02% stake. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 213,418 shares. Dnb Asset As accumulated 483,033 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated holds 3,121 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Delta Lc accumulated 3.03% or 30,880 shares. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 15 shares. Allsquare Wealth Llc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Hudock Capital Group Inc Limited Company reported 717 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking accumulated 129,796 shares.

