As Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Share Price Declined, Cumberland Advisors Has Raised Its Position by $379,500; Canal Insurance Company Has Lifted Bank Of America Ord (BAC) Holding by $1.49 Million; Market Value Rose

Cumberland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy (CHK) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc bought 126,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.04% . The hedge fund held 683,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 557,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.54B market cap company. The stock increased 11.87% or $0.165 during the last trading session, reaching $1.555. About 44.28 million shares traded. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 61.24% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE: EVALUATING MOVING 5TH RIG INTO POWDER RIVER BASIN; 23/03/2018 – USDA: Officials View Producer Efforts to Improve Quality of Chesapeake Bay; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE: MOVING 4TH RIG INTO POWDER RIVER BASIN IN APRIL; 15/05/2018 – SABA ADDED CHK, SN, NE IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE CFO: USED HIGHER OIL PRICES TO HEDGE 2019 VOLUMES; 23/04/2018 – DJ Chesapeake Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHK); 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP CHK.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE DOUG LAWLER SAYS ‘NOT DESPERATE TO SELL ASSETS’; 15/05/2018 – Chesapeake Almost Missed Out on Its Oil-Cranking Wyoming Play; 14/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Captain John Smith Chesapeake National Historic Trail; 20/04/2018 – Baltimore Bus Jr: Exclusive: Chesapeake Bayhawks pitch scaled-back plan for Crownsville Hospital Center site

Canal Insurance Company increased its stake in Bank Of America Ord (BAC) by 52.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company bought 55,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 160,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, up from 105,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Bank Of America Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $27.24. About 29.43 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 03/05/2018 – FCC Shifts $9 Billion Phone Aid Fund Out of Bank of America; 19/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan warn their clients that Apple’s iPhone sales may come in below expectations; 03/04/2018 – Here is the City: People News – Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Houlihan Lokey; 20/03/2018 – The threat of a global trade war topped the list of fears in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Fund Manager Survey for March; 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Dividend Value Adds Bank of America, Cuts AbbVie; 09/05/2018 – ArcelorMittal hires Bank of America to sell European steel assets; 15/03/2018 – MOVES-Bank of America promotes M&A bankers -memo; 23/03/2018 – Markets not panicking yet over trade war threat – BAML; 01/05/2018 – Bank Of America: Two-Thirds of Boston Entrepreneurs Foresee Long-Term Growth – Highest Since 2015 – Tuesday, May 1, 2018 9:00

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.29, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CHK shares while 53 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions and 130 raised stakes. 932.99 million shares or 75.16% more from 532.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $21.01 million activity. The insider WEBB JAMES R bought 50,000 shares worth $98,010. $1.85 million worth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) shares were sold by NGP Energy Capital Management – L.L.C.. Lawler Robert D. had bought 50,000 shares worth $100,995 on Friday, May 24.

