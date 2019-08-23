As Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Share Price Declined, Cumberland Advisors Has Raised by $379,500 Its Position; Bank Of Italy Increases Holding in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI)

Bank Of Italy increased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Italy bought 757,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.30% . The institutional investor held 7.57 million shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.11 million, up from 6.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Italy who had been investing in Cnh Indl N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.46% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $9.2. About 664,858 shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 27/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades CNH Industrial’s senior debt to Ba1, affirms Ba1 corporate family rating and improves outlook to positive; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S: CNHI Ba1 CFR AFFIRMED; OUTLOOK CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial: Buy-Back Program to Last Until Oct. 12, 2019; 19/04/2018 – A Sustainable Year: CNH Industrial presents its 2017 highlights; 29/05/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL’S MAIN SHAREHOLDER EXOR SEES “WIDE MARGINS” TO CREATE VALUE IN COMPANY WITHOUT SPINOFFS – ELKANN; 19/03/2018 CNH Industrial Announces Senior Leadership Changes; 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – TOBIN’S DEPARTURE WILL BE EFFECTIVE APRIL 27, 2018; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL 1Q ADJ NET $204M, EST. $141.3M; 16/04/2018 – CNH SEES $500M-$550M CUT IN PLAN LIABILITY ON MODIFICATIONS; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml SAYS PROGRAM IS INTENDED TO OPTIMIZE CAPITAL STRUCTURE AND TO MEET OBLIGATIONS ARISING FROM EQUITY INCENTIVE PLANS

Cumberland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy (CHK) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc bought 126,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.04% . The hedge fund held 683,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 557,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.39% or $0.135 during the last trading session, reaching $1.475. About 36.78M shares traded. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 61.24% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP CHK.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE DOUG LAWLER SAYS ‘NOT DESPERATE TO SELL ASSETS’; 09/03/2018 – Signet, Patterson and Chesapeake Join MidCap 400; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Chesapeake Energy To ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – SABA ADDED CHK, SN, NE IN 1Q: 13F; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE: MOVING 4TH RIG INTO POWDER RIVER BASIN IN APRIL; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Chesapeake Funding Il LLC, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued; 03/05/2018 – ENVIVA PARTNERS LP – EXPECT SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF UNRECOVERED COSTS RESULTING FROM CHESAPEAKE INCIDENT WILL BE RECOVERABLE IN SUBSEQUENT QUARTERS; 02/05/2018 – Chesapeake Energy 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE CEO DOUG LAWLER COMMENTS IN INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SEES YR PRODUCTION UP 1%-5% ADJ. FOR ASSET SALES

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.29, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CHK shares while 53 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 932.99 million shares or 75.16% more from 532.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning reported 1.93M shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 12,023 shares. Two Sigma Securities Lc owns 216,343 shares. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Ls Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 55,730 shares. Schroder Inv Mngmt Group Inc invested in 158,475 shares or 0% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested 0% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Intrust Retail Bank Na reported 21,733 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 35,342 shares. Eqis Capital Management reported 194,382 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board has 0% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 194,749 shares. First Manhattan has 809,726 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 749,872 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Sfe Invest Counsel holds 0.01% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advsr Lc holds 1.81M shares.

More notable recent Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Chesapeake Energy, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, and GreenSky Slumped Today – Motley Fool” on August 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “18 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chesapeake Energy: All Aboard The Pony Express To Profit-Land – Seeking Alpha” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Oil Stocks Are Getting Crushed Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chesapeake Energy: The Stock Acquisition Binge Continues – Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 15, 2019.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $21.01 million activity. On Wednesday, March 20 NGP Energy Capital Management – L.L.C. sold $19.47 million worth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) or 5.91M shares. Shares for $100,995 were bought by Lawler Robert D.. DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR bought $100,625 worth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) on Friday, May 24.