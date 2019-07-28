As Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Virtu Financial Decreased Holding; Progressive Ohio (PGR) Market Value Rose While Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Has Decreased Its Holding

Virtu Financial Llc decreased its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) by 82.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc sold 604,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,321 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $389,000, down from 730,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.65. About 38.38 million shares traded. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 30.56% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 26C; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Chesapeake Funding Il LLC, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued; 15/05/2018 – Chesapeake Almost Missed Out on Its Oil-Cranking Wyoming Play; 19/04/2018 – Virginia Gov: Governor Northam Announces 15 New Jobs in the City of Chesapeake; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Governor Larry Hogan Statement On Chesapeake Bay Funding; 16/05/2018 – Chesapeake Almost Missed Out on Its Wyoming Oil Play (Correct); 03/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Chesapeake Funding Il LLC, Series 2018-1, Element sponsored fleet lease ABS; 26/04/2018 – Sen. Shelley Moo: Capito, Others Urge Farm Bill Support for Chesapeake Bay Farmers; 27/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP CHK.N : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc sold 14,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 893,916 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.44M, down from 908,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $81.7. About 1.17 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3.23B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22; 09/03/2018 PROGRESSIVE FILES OFFER FOR SR DEBT SECURITIES, SERIAL PFD SHRS; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS $1.22; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.54B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 15/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $53

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 21,365 shares to 30,541 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 113.33% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.15 per share. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Chesapeake Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -114.29% negative EPS growth.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 2 sales for $21.01 million activity. WEBB JAMES R bought $98,010 worth of stock or 50,000 shares. Lawler Robert D. bought $100,995 worth of stock. DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR bought $100,625 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.29, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CHK shares while 53 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 932.99 million shares or 75.16% more from 532.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12M and $431.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,850 shares to 85,847 shares, valued at $12.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.16 million activity. 18,000 shares were sold by Charney M Jeffrey, worth $1.20 million on Wednesday, January 30.