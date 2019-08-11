As Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Huber Capital Management Has Increased Position; Lyrical Asset Management LP Decreased Hca Healthcare (HCA) Position by $8.75 Million as Stock Price Rose

Huber Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) by 36.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc bought 3.09M shares as the company’s stock declined 36.04% . The hedge fund held 11.48M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.59M, up from 8.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.44. About 42.27M shares traded. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 61.24% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 08/03/2018 – Tellurian Has Held Talks With Chesapeake Energy to Buy Louisiana Drilling Fields; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SAYS GREAT LAYER STACKING POTENTIAL IN POWDER RIVER; 02/05/2018 – Chesapeake Energy 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE: MOVING 4TH RIG INTO POWDER RIVER BASIN IN APRIL; 22/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Governor Larry Hogan Statement On Chesapeake Bay Funding; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 26C; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP CHK.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE DOUG LAWLER SAYS ‘NOT DESPERATE TO SELL ASSETS’; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SEES CLOSING EARLIER $500 MLN ASSETS SALES IN 1H ’18; 02/05/2018 – Chesapeake Energy 1Q Adjusted Production Rose 11%; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Chesapeake Funding Il LLC, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued

Lyrical Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp sold 67,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 3.50M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $455.89M, down from 3.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $127.5. About 1.32M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $31,024 activity. Shares for $1.17M were sold by Torres Kathryn A. on Tuesday, February 12. Elcan Patricia F bought 250 shares worth $31,024. Another trade for 37,500 shares valued at $5.24 million was made by RUTHERFORD BILL B on Tuesday, February 12.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.58B and $7.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 173,852 shares to 3.65 million shares, valued at $127.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qurate Retail Inc. Class A by 794,217 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Owens (NYSE:OI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement System reported 430,137 shares. Us Retail Bank De has invested 0.01% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Mirae Asset Global Invs Com Ltd has 11,296 shares. Advsr Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 1,637 shares. 1.54M are held by Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Llc. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Group Inc Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 125 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs reported 0.01% stake. Gotham Asset Management holds 249,470 shares. Fmr Llc reported 0.15% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Advisory Alpha Llc reported 0% stake. Kentucky Retirement Trust Fund reported 5,310 shares. Valley National Advisers Inc has 0% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 72 shares. South State reported 2,060 shares. Atria Investments Ltd Llc reported 16,944 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System owns 15,613 shares.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 2 sales for $21.01 million activity. 50,000 shares valued at $100,995 were bought by Lawler Robert D. on Friday, May 24. The insider DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR bought $100,625. $98,010 worth of stock was bought by WEBB JAMES R on Tuesday, May 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.29, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CHK shares while 53 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 932.99 million shares or 75.16% more from 532.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jasper Ridge Prtnrs LP owns 0.02% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 162,271 shares. Css Lc Il has 10,126 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Utah Retirement Sys reported 196,871 shares. Columbia Pacific Advsr Ltd holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 60,003 shares. Advisers Ltd Co holds 0% or 73,972 shares. Captrust Advsrs reported 1,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Westpac has invested 0% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Com stated it has 67,950 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 1.08M shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0.01% or 1.65M shares. Vanguard has 119.93 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd stated it has 6.73M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Eqis Capital has 0.05% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 194,382 shares. 7.61 million are owned by Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc.

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94B and $944.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 4,500 shares to 104,099 shares, valued at $18.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Highpoint Res Corp by 1.07 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.06M shares, and cut its stake in Lyon William Homes (NYSE:WLH).