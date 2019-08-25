As Cherry Hill Mtg Invt (CHMI) Valuation Declined, Jacobs Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake by $4.59 Million; Farr Miller & Washington Holding in Starbucks (SBUX) Has Decreased by $14.08 Million

Farr Miller & Washington Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 37.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc sold 190,251 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 314,342 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.37 million, down from 504,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $94.7. About 8.08 million shares traded or 4.73% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS CEO KEVIN JOHNSON SPEAKS ON CHINA PLANS IN INTERVIEW; 15/05/2018 – Starbucks Plans to More Than Triple Rev, More Than Double Oper Income in China by FY22-End, Relative to FY2017 Levels; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Enters Agreement With Starbucks for Consumer, Foodservice Products; 17/04/2018 – This innovation comes as Starbucks has struggled over several quarters with weak sales in the U.S; 26/04/2018 – Investors want to know if the arrest of two customers at a Philadelphia Starbucks has hurt the brand’s sales; 05/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP SBUX.O : UBS REMOVES FROM MOST PREFERRED LIST; 02/05/2018 – Joint Statement from Starbucks ceo, Kevin Johnson, Donte Robinson and Rashon Nelson; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO apologizes for the arrest of 2 black men in Philadelphia; 08/05/2018 – California judge finalizes ruling on coffee cancer warnings; 13/03/2018 – The new cold brew is just one way for Starbucks to make Roastery locations even more enticing for coffee lovers

Jacobs Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cherry Hill Mtg Invt Corp (CHMI) by 72.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc sold 269,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.05% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72M, down from 369,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cherry Hill Mtg Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.77 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $12.06. About 487,305 shares traded or 83.61% up from the average. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI) has declined 15.20% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CHMI News: 08/03/2018 Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces Common and Preferred Dividends for the First Quarter 2018; 12/04/2018 – Acadian Asset Management LLC Exits Cherry Hill Mortgage; 14/03/2018 – CHERRY HILL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORP – PRELIMINARY BOOK VALUE OF $20.44 PER SHARE AT DECEMBER 31, 2017, A 1.9% INCREASE FROM SEPT 30, 2017; 14/03/2018 – CHERRY HILL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION PROVIDES UPDATE ON FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS; 16/03/2018 – Cherry Hill Mortgage 4Q Adj EPS 57c; 09/04/2018 – State NJ Transp: Route 70 eastbound lanes closed for emergency repairs in Cherry Hill; 14/03/2018 – Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp Provides Update on 4Q and Full Yr 2017 Results; 13/03/2018 – Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation Provides Updated Date and Time for Earnings Release and Conference Call for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017; 14/03/2018 – Cherry Hill Mortgage Book Value of $20.44 Per Shr at Dec 31, 2017; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHMI)

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 33.82 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Corporation holds 5,720 shares. Oakbrook Invs Lc accumulated 551,315 shares. Charter reported 8,231 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 2.03M shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Scotia Inc invested in 423,415 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Amg Funds Ltd Co accumulated 19,210 shares or 1.4% of the stock. Moreover, Btim Corporation has 0.84% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 350,500 shares. 363,940 were reported by Montag And Caldwell Ltd Company. Bender Robert & Assoc, a California-based fund reported 58,752 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 65,700 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Corporation owns 16,518 shares. Intersect Capital Lc has 0.17% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 5,353 shares. Albion Group Inc Ut accumulated 11,995 shares. Jump Trading Lc has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Farr Miller & Washington Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 4,187 shares to 379,650 shares, valued at $41.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 42,203 shares in the quarter, for a total of 293,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc Com (NASDAQ:FB).

Since May 31, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $40,849 activity. $16,335 worth of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI) shares were bought by Evans Julian.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $505.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tcf Finl Corp (NYSE:TCB) by 75,900 shares to 625,900 shares, valued at $12.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 12,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Stewardship Finl Corp (NASDAQ:SSFN).