As Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) Stock Value Rose, Salient Capital Advisors Has Lifted Position; Visa (V) Holder Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Has Increased Holding

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (CQP) by 352.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc bought 34,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The institutional investor held 43,803 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84 million, up from 9,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $43.3. About 264,945 shares traded or 39.92% up from the average. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEMKT:CQP) has risen 20.84% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.84% the S&P500. Some Historical CQP News: 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE PARTNERS BOOSTS 2018 DISTRIBUTION PER UNIT VIEW; 08/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Declares Quarterly Dividend; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE MAKES POSITIVE FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON TRAIN 3; 05/03/2018 Cheniere’s Souki Says Natural Gas Becoming a Commodity Business (Video); 30/05/2018 – Cowen raises Cheniere target, new Louisiana Sabine LNG train likely; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi’s Ba3 Rating; Outlook Changed To Positive From Stable; 20/04/2018 – CHENIERE TO ARRANGE UP TO $6.4B OF CREDIT LINES; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE STRUCTURED AS A MERGER OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS WITH A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CHENIERE; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE A TAX-FREE EXCHANGE TO CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS’ SHAREHOLDERS; 09/05/2018 – CQP Short-Interest Ratio Rises 47% to 17 Days

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 16,002 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 282,544 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.13M, up from 266,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $395.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $176.34. About 7.39M shares traded or 3.91% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – Visa’s Profit Rises Sixfold as Card Spending Growth Continues; 25/04/2018 – Visa tops profit estimates, raises full-year earnings forecast; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 16/03/2018 – No. 1 H-1B Visa Sponsor Tries to Bury Anti-White Bias Lawsuit; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE SPECIAL ONE-YEAR VISA FOR VENEZUELANS: PINERA; 20/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s U.K. Visa Delayed Amid Diplomatic Tensions; 26/03/2018 – ERDOGAN: EU SHOULD TAKE STEPS ON TRAVEL VISA FOR TURKS SOONEST; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other left amid controversy

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 72,000 shares to 805,602 shares, valued at $55.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13,849 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,854 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cobblestone Capital Advsrs Ltd Co New York holds 1.72% or 117,571 shares. Oxbow Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested in 17,513 shares. Jag Capital Ltd Liability Com reported 2.73% stake. Northeast reported 347,174 shares or 4.56% of all its holdings. Coatue stated it has 4.23% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Pennsylvania-based Hudock Cap Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Capital Rech Global Invsts has invested 0.02% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.35% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Doliver LP has invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Manufacturers Life Ins Company The reported 4.83 million shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt owns 36,325 shares. Crow Point Prtnrs Limited Liability Company owns 310,000 shares. Fernwood Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 20,278 shares stake. Joel Isaacson & Communications accumulated 0.09% or 3,777 shares. Baillie Gifford & Company accumulated 6.00 million shares or 1.02% of the stock.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02 billion and $4.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cnx Midstream Partners Lp by 439,729 shares to 309,766 shares, valued at $4.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 426,737 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12.73 million shares, and cut its stake in Usa Compression Partners Lp (NYSE:USAC).