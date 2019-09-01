As Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) Stock Rose, Bank Of Montreal Raised by $4.54 Million Its Stake; As Regis Minn (RGS) Valuation Rose, Holder D-E Shaw & Company Has Cut by $1.85 Million Its Holding

Bank Of Montreal increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (CQP) by 246.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal bought 110,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The institutional investor held 155,703 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53 million, up from 44,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $44.12. About 330,194 shares traded or 56.13% up from the average. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEMKT:CQP) has risen 20.84% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.84% the S&P500. Some Historical CQP News: 22/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CHENIERE CORPUS CHRISTI’S Ba3 RATING; OUTLOOK C; 27/04/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS DECLARES BOOST IN QTRLY DISTRIBUTIONS; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 7 (Table); 04/05/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal in weeks; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Makes Positive Final Investment Decision on Train 3 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 20/04/2018 – CHENIERE TO ARRANGE UP TO $6.4B OF CREDIT LINES; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings ‘BB-‘ Debt Rtg; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE A TAX-FREE EXCHANGE TO CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS’ SHAREHOLDERS; 22/03/2018 – Cheniere Faces Ruling on Gas Leak U.S. Sees as `Serious Hazard’

D-E Shaw & Company Inc decreased its stake in Regis Corp Minn (RGS) by 17.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc sold 97,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.39% . The hedge fund held 462,504 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.10 million, down from 559,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Regis Corp Minn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $581.62 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $16.17. About 536,562 shares traded or 101.73% up from the average. Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) has risen 5.54% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RGS News: 29/03/2018 Regis Corporation Announces the Closing of a New Five-Year, $260 Million Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility and Redemption of the Company’s 5.5% High-Yield Notes; 29/03/2018 – REGIS EXERCISED RIGHT TO REDEEM $123M 5.5% HIGH-YIELD NOTES; 27/04/2018 – REGIS AMENDS CREDIT PACT, REVOLVING COMMITMENTS BOOSTED $35M; 17/04/2018 – Regis to Issue Third Quarter Results on May 1, 2018; 29/03/2018 – REGIS REPORTS CLOSING OF A NEW FIVE-YEAR, $260M UNSECURED REVOL; 01/05/2018 – REGIS 3Q REV. $300.8M; 29/03/2018 – REGIS CORP – INTENDS TO RETIRE THE 5.5% HIGH-YIELD NOTES WITH $36 MLN FROM CASH ON HAND AND $90 MLN OF BORROWING UNDER NEW REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – Regis Corp 3Q Loss/Shr 12c; 01/05/2018 – Regis Corp 3Q Adj EPS 21c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Regis Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGS)

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36 billion and $77.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (Call) (NYSE:MS) by 338,000 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $53.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Front Yd Residential Corp by 65,038 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,486 shares, and has risen its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold RGS shares while 51 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 38.05 million shares or 6.64% less from 40.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Cap Management Lc holds 0% or 3,592 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated owns 0% invested in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) for 29,542 shares. Swiss Savings Bank holds 60,600 shares. Kbc Group Nv stated it has 0.01% in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 10,171 shares stake. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). D E Shaw & holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) for 462,504 shares. Wedge L Limited Partnership Nc holds 0% of its portfolio in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) for 11,216 shares. State Teachers Retirement invested 0% in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 53,039 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System has 10,357 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 33,502 shares in its portfolio. 38,202 were accumulated by Arrowstreet Cap Partnership. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested in 141,910 shares or 0% of the stock.

