As Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) Shares Rose, Westwood Holdings Group Has Boosted Its Stake by $1.04 Million; As Mastercard Class A (MA) Shares Rose, Maryland Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake

Maryland Capital Management decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Class A (MA) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management sold 5,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 151,795 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.15M, down from 157,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $276.32. About 4.63 million shares traded or 34.33% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the `New Middle Class’; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Operating Expenses $1.8 Billion; 24/05/2018 – Aaron Lucchetti: Exclusive: Retailers met with Federal Reserve, FTC to raise concerns about a new online-payment initiative; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 02/05/2018 – Santander strikes debit card deal with Mastercard; 19/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD: FORMER USTR REP MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS COMPANY; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD TO INTEGRATE ITS PHYSICAL & DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (CQP) by 31.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 24,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The institutional investor held 104,334 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.40 million, up from 79,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.78% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $46.68. About shares traded. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEMKT:CQP) has risen 20.84% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.84% the S&P500. Some Historical CQP News: 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED DEAL CONSIDERATION REPRESENTS A VALUE OF $28.24 PER COMMON SHARE OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.20-EPS $2.30; 24/04/2018 – CQP, LNG: Cheniere settles with US safety regulators over LNG storage tanks mishap at Sabine Pass export terminal; Two tanks are expected to be allowed back into service eventually, following repairs, corrective actions, other modifications – ! $CQP $LNG; 04/05/2018 – CQP 1Q EPU 67C; 30/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 30 (Table); 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE MAKES POSITIVE FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON TRAIN 3; 27/04/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS DIV TO 55C/SHR, WAS 50C, EST. 52.5C; 05/03/2018 Cheniere’s Souki Says Natural Gas Becoming a Commodity Business (Video); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS LP SEES FY 2018 DISTRIBUTION PER UNIT $2.20 – $2.30

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 50,120 shares to 284,122 shares, valued at $15.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 88,636 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 353,023 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle International Cor (NYSE:CCI).

More notable recent Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Cheniere Energy to acquire remainder of MLP holding company – Houston Business Journal” on June 19, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Cheniere Energy, Inc. Stock May Be Your Best Bet for Natural Gas – Investorplace.com” published on February 23, 2018, 247Wallst.com published: “Cheniere Rolls Up Subsidiary for 1% Premium – 24/7 Wall St.” on May 17, 2018. More interesting news about Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Cheniere Partners Announces Pricing of $1.1 Billion Senior Notes Due 2026 – Business Wire” published on September 06, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cheniere Partners Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results and Reconfirms Full Year 2019 Distribution Guidance – Business Wire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts-based Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 2.62% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Nomura Holding holds 0.08% or 64,219 shares in its portfolio. Heritage Investors Management Corp has 2.49% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 163,829 shares. City accumulated 10,389 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Dearborn Prtn stated it has 2.26% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Lipe And Dalton holds 0.17% or 900 shares. Permanens Capital Lp reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Contravisory Inv Mngmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Comerica National Bank & Trust holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 248,427 shares. Westend Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corp, Maryland-based fund reported 4,075 shares. Wealthcare Cap Lc has 101 shares. Washington Tru Bancshares stated it has 0.43% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Utd Amer Secs (D B A Uas Asset Management) has 14,265 shares for 1.68% of their portfolio. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Company holds 0.36% or 709,737 shares.

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96M and $843.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 1,704 shares to 12,194 shares, valued at $3.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Developed Market (VEA) by 10,889 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. The insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560. $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Should Visa Worry About Apple’s New Credit Card? – Motley Fool” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Pink Portfolio: Mastercard’s Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Mastercard vs. PayPal – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Mastercard Falls 3% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Visa Stock a Buy After Rising 34% in 2019? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 34.20 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.