As Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) Shares Rose, Salient Capital Advisors Has Boosted by $1.40 Million Its Stake; Silvercrest Asset Management Group Has Boosted Its Altra Indl Motion Com (AIMC) Holding

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp Com (AIMC) by 6.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc bought 205,881 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.20% . The hedge fund held 3.34M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.85 million, up from 3.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Altra Indl Motion Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $25.55. About 510,606 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 33.50% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE SAYS DEAL WITH ALTRA INCL TERMINATON FEE $40M; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – EXPECTED TO GENERATE ANNUAL SYNERGIES, VAST MAJORITY OF WHICH ARE COST, OF MORE THAN $50 MLN FROM DEAL; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial to buy four Fortive businesses in $3 bln deal; 14/03/2018 – VF CORPORATION ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC AND PERFORMANCE-BASED LIFESTYLE FOOTWEAR BRAND, FROM ICON HEALTH & FITNESS; 27/04/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP AIMC.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.99 TO $2.08; 24/04/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE, ALTRA SAY EXPECT PRICE INCREASES TO OFFSET POTENTIALLY HIGHER INPUT COSTS OF STEEL AND ALUMINUM – CONF CALL; 07/03/2018 – REFILE-ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – DEAL TO DOUBLE ALTRA’S REVENUE TO ABOUT $1.8 BLN FOR TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 (FIXES TYPO); 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – COMBINED CO WILL CONTINUE TO BE LED BY ALTRA’S CURRENT CHAIRMAN AND CEO CARL CHRISTENSON, CHRISTIAN STORCH TO REMAIN CFO; 27/04/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion 1Q EPS 31c

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (CQP) by 352.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc bought 34,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The institutional investor held 43,803 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, up from 9,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $43.44. About 152,923 shares traded. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEMKT:CQP) has risen 20.84% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.84% the S&P500. Some Historical CQP News: 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Makes Positive Final Investment Decision on Train 3 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 05/03/2018 – Cheniere and GAIL Celebrate Commencement of 20-year LNG Contract; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE TO ISSUE FULL NOTICE TO PROCEED TO BECHTEL; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE CORPUS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 04/05/2018 – CQP 1Q EPU 67C; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS LP CQP.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $37; 23/04/2018 – PHMSA: Consent Agreement and Order: Cheniere Energy for Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – AMENDMENT INCREASES TOTAL AMOUNT OUTSTANDING AND COMMITTED UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY AGREEMENT TO ABOUT $6.1 BLN – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings ‘BB-‘ Debt Rtg

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02 billion and $4.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Midstream Partners Lp by 124,773 shares to 5.31 million shares, valued at $76.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enviva Partners Lp by 19,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,732 shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD).

More notable recent Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Cheniere Energy Acquires Subsidiary With an Eye to Its Own MLP – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 19, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 MLPs That Should Crush the Market in 2018 – Investorplace.com” published on May 17, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Cheniere Partners Announces Substantial Completion of Train 5 at the Sabine Pass Liquefaction Project – Business Wire” on March 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Cheniere (LNG) Raises Run-Rate Production and Financial Guidance; Announces Capital Allocation Framework, Makes Positive Final Investment Decision on Train 6 at Sabine Pass Liquefaction Project – StreetInsider.com” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Dividend Stocks That Make the Grade – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 21, 2017.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87 billion and $10.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 14,948 shares to 559,479 shares, valued at $45.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fuller H B Co Com (NYSE:FUL) by 19,383 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.08 million shares, and cut its stake in Littelfuse Inc Com (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold AIMC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 63.75 million shares or 3.31% more from 61.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 0% stake. Parametric Port Assocs Llc reported 161,441 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp has 500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us-based Champlain Prtnrs Ltd has invested 0.58% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Pentwater Cap Ltd Partnership invested 0.24% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Us Natl Bank De holds 6,291 shares. 35,432 were reported by Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky. 27,083 were accumulated by Citigroup. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 6,527 shares. 90,330 are owned by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd. Spitfire Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 161,224 shares or 5.23% of all its holdings. Co Of Vermont has invested 0% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Mackenzie Fincl Corporation reported 100,742 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors has 4,421 shares. Loomis Sayles LP reported 642,849 shares stake.

More notable recent Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Altra Industrial’s Unit to Merge With Fortive’s A&S Business – Nasdaq” published on September 25, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Host Conference Call on Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Completion of Combination with Fortive’s Automation & Specialty Platform – GlobeNewswire” on October 02, 2018. More interesting news about Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on April 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 23, 2019.