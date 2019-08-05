As Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) Share Value Rose, Salient Capital Advisors Upped by $1.40 Million Its Position; Capital Investment Advisors Lowered Its Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stake by $544,236 as Market Valuation Declined

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (CQP) by 352.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc bought 34,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The institutional investor held 43,803 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84 million, up from 9,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $43.16. About 419,934 shares traded or 137.73% up from the average. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEMKT:CQP) has risen 20.84% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.84% the S&P500. Some Historical CQP News: 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE MAKES POSITIVE FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON TRAIN 3; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere moves ahead with Corpus Christi LNG expansion; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE A TAX-FREE EXCHANGE TO CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS’ SHAREHOLDERS; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE TO ISSUE FULL NOTICE TO PROCEED TO BECHTEL; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – PLANS TO ISSUE A FULL NOTICE TO PROCEED TO BECHTEL TO CONTINUE CONSTRUCTION WHICH BEGAN IN LATE 2017 UNDER LIMITED NOTICE TO PROCEED; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners 1Q EBITDA $659M; 09/05/2018 – CQP Short-Interest Ratio Rises 47% to 17 Days; 28/03/2018 – Concho Buys RSP, Cheniere Seeks $6.4 for Terminal: Energy Wrap; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal in weeks; 04/05/2018 – CQP 1Q REV. $1.59B

Capital Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 8.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 31,775 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.94 million, down from 34,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $179.93. About 3.14M shares traded or 84.36% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 29/03/2018 – Gabby Morrongiello: SCOOP: WH officials involved in decision-making process on Hicks replacement are seriously eying NSC spox; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $192 FROM $186; 27/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern appoints McClellan, Elkins to new positions; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $434 MLN VS $420 MLN; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 23/04/2018 – DJ Norfolk Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSC); 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Net $552M; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Remaining Neutral Toward TRC’s Offer

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02 billion and $4.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 1.11M shares to 1.27 million shares, valued at $77.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sunoco Lp (NYSE:SUN) by 77,386 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,678 shares, and cut its stake in Enviva Partners Lp.

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxonmobil (NYSE:XOM) by 8,241 shares to 203,212 shares, valued at $16.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Incorporated (NYSE:PFE) by 10,139 shares in the quarter, for a total of 410,691 shares, and has risen its stake in Adams Express (ADX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Corporation has 65,541 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 52,032 shares. Guyasuta Investment Inc has invested 0.05% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 12,970 were reported by Logan Capital. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Incorporated holds 0.05% or 1,750 shares. Kentucky Retirement System owns 11,693 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Parkside Retail Bank And Trust holds 2,823 shares. New Jersey-based Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.13% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 4,800 are owned by Wedgewood Pa. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd Company owns 0.03% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 203 shares. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank stated it has 0.06% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Lmr Prtnrs Llp holds 1,986 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hemenway Tru Ltd Company stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Reilly Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 411 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $851,668 activity. $94,117 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) was sold by Zampi Jason Andrew on Thursday, February 14. The insider Wheeler Michael Joseph sold 4,761 shares worth $858,097.

