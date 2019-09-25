As Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) Share Value Rose, Holder Southport Management Lowered Its Position by $147.63 Million; Fortune Brnds Hme&Sec (FBHS) Position Maintained by Alta Capital Management Llc

Southport Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (CQP) by 10.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc sold 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.27B, down from 33,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $44.76. About 142,402 shares traded. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEMKT:CQP) has risen 20.84% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.84% the S&P500. Some Historical CQP News: 23/04/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal by end June; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – PLANS TO ISSUE A FULL NOTICE TO PROCEED TO BECHTEL TO CONTINUE CONSTRUCTION WHICH BEGAN IN LATE 2017 UNDER LIMITED NOTICE TO PROCEED; 27/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners, $L.P., LNG: Fire reported yesterday at Sabine Pass #LNG, acc to local fire officials. @Cheniere handled with internal staff – no word yet on extent of damage. Alert updated on @ICIS_energy LNG Edge. – ! $L; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – AMENDMENT INCREASES TOTAL AMOUNT OUTSTANDING AND COMMITTED UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY AGREEMENT TO ABOUT $6.1 BLN – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – CHENIERE & GAIL CELEBRATE COMMENCEMENT OF 20-YEAR LNG CONTRACT; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere moves ahead with Corpus Christi LNG expansion; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE CORPUS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 27/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners Declares Increase in Quarterly Distributions; 09/03/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Posts 2017 Annual Report; 30/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 30 (Table)

Alta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fortune Brnds Hme&Sec (FBHS) by 30.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc bought 137,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The institutional investor held 594,682 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.97M, up from 457,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fortune Brnds Hme&Sec for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $53.75. About 369,027 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Yr-to-date Shr Repurchases of $400M; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.63, REV VIEW $5.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 6 TO 7 PCT; 11/05/2018 – TOOLCHESTS-U.S. TRADE COMMISSION MAKES FINAL FINDING OF INJURY TO U.S. PRODUCERS FROM TOOL CHESTS IMPORTED FROM CHINA, VIETNAM; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 59C; 05/04/2018 – U.S. sets final duties on tool chests from China, Vietnam; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Sees 2018 Sales Growht 6% to 7%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold FBHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 116.00 million shares or 0.37% less from 116.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Research Mngmt has 0.27% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 15,537 shares. Fenimore Asset owns 362,647 shares. Retirement Of Alabama owns 344,388 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Susquehanna Gru Llp invested in 0% or 44,939 shares. Calamos Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 0.03% or 109,145 shares. 39,935 were accumulated by British Columbia Invest Mngmt. Ubs Asset Americas invested in 565,951 shares or 0% of the stock. D E Shaw And Communication owns 781,180 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag stated it has 0.01% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Mackay Shields Llc holds 0.01% or 21,338 shares. Raymond James And Assoc invested 0.01% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Mufg Americas Corporation has 4,425 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Norinchukin Retail Bank The holds 19,728 shares. Parsons Incorporated Ri reported 8,719 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 8,050 were accumulated by New England & Mgmt.

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 10,453 shares to 7,286 shares, valued at $371,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 1,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,003 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Analysts await Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, down 3.33% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.6 per share. CQP’s profit will be $280.72 million for 19.29 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.82% EPS growth.

