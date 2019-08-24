As Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) Market Value Rose, Fairview Capital Investment Management Decreased Its Holding by $3.85 Million; Imax (IMAX) Shareholder Becker Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $1.32 Million

Becker Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Imax Corp (IMAX) by 5.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc sold 59,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% . The institutional investor held 1.01 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.99 million, down from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Imax Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $20.91. About 224,665 shares traded. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has risen 3.29% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 15/05/2018 – Imax Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War Makes Hollywood History As First Film Shot Entirely With IMAX® Cameras; Grosses $41.5 M; 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL EXITED MED, IMAX IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to IMAX on May 8 for “Methods and systems of vibrating a screen” (Belgian Inventor); 01/05/2018 – Imax 1Q Adj EPS 21c; 24/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – CO, CINEWORLD RENEW 12-YEAR LEASE TERMS FOR ALL 55 SITES AND EXPECT ALL IMAX WITH LASER SYSTEMS TO BE INSTALLED BETWEEN 2018 AND 2022; 04/05/2018 – Imax Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 14/03/2018 – Imax Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Daphne Guinness Debuts Second Album at London’s BFI Imax; 03/04/2018 – IMAX REACHES AGREEMENT WITH JINYI FOR 30 THEATERS IN CHINA

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (CQP) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc sold 93,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The hedge fund held 786,311 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.97M, down from 880,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $42.64. About 154,528 shares traded. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEMKT:CQP) has risen 20.84% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.84% the S&P500. Some Historical CQP News: 04/05/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal in weeks; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE MAKES POSITIVE FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON TRAIN 3; 23/04/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal by end June; 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 7 (Table); 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere moves ahead with Corpus Christi LNG expansion; 22/03/2018 – Cheniere Faces Ruling on Gas Leak U.S. Sees as `Serious Hazard’; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.20-EPS $2.30; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE PARTNERS BOOSTS 2018 DISTRIBUTION PER UNIT VIEW; 30/05/2018 – Cowen raises Cheniere target, new Louisiana Sabine LNG train likely

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 18,182 shares to 133,840 shares, valued at $25.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4,772 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,651 shares, and has risen its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Short Term Corp Bond Etf (SCPB) by 14,149 shares to 310,069 shares, valued at $9.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Siriusxm by 9,412 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Etf Trust Diversified Return.