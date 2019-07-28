As Cheniere Energy Partners LP Com Unit Reptg Limited (CQP) Valuation Rose, Wunderlich Securities Upped Stake; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shares Rose, Bollard Group Has Upped Stake

Wunderlich Securities Inc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Com Unit Reptg Limited (CQP) by 158.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc bought 9,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,500 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $650,000, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Com Unit Reptg Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.49B market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $46.47. About 261,572 shares traded or 81.39% up from the average. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEMKT:CQP) has risen 34.97% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CQP News: 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi’s Ba3 Rating; Outlook Changed To Positive From Stable; 22/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CHENIERE CORPUS CHRISTI’S Ba3 RATING; OUTLOOK C; 27/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners Declares Increase in Quarterly Distributions; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – PLANS TO ISSUE A FULL NOTICE TO PROCEED TO BECHTEL TO CONTINUE CONSTRUCTION WHICH BEGAN IN LATE 2017 UNDER LIMITED NOTICE TO PROCEED; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere moves ahead with Corpus Christi LNG expansion; 05/03/2018 – Cheniere and GAIL Celebrate Commencement of 20-year LNG Contract; 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 7 (Table); 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners 1Q EPS 67c; 23/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 23 (Table); 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – UNITS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND BORROWER’S EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY TO PROVIDE FOR ABOUT $1.5 BLN OF INCREMENTAL DEBT COMMITMENTS

Bollard Group Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 15.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc bought 12,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 92,056 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.32M, up from 79,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 12.63M shares traded or 12.48% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION PRESENTATION AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon plans to offer co-branded credit card to U.S. small-business customers- Bloomberg; 14/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES AUSTRALIA LTD. TO RATING ‘A+’; 06/03/2018 – JPMorgan Names Co-Heads of Market Structure, Asset Management; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 14/05/2018 – JPMORGAN TO DOUBLE RESEARCH COVERAGE OF CHINA-LISTED COMPANIES; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-5 Nts Prelim Rtgs; 09/05/2018 – Sprint President & CFO Michel Combes to Speak May 16 at 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Con; 15/05/2018 – Tegna Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Wunderlich Securities Inc, which manages about $1.08 billion and $576.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exch Traded Fd Technology Alphadex Fd (FXL) by 8,915 shares to 11,841 shares, valued at $757,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 11,643 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,427 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com (NYSE:CRM).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.71 million activity. Shares for $1.40 million were sold by Beer Lori A. CROWN JAMES S had bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950. 18,679 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $1.96 million were sold by Scher Peter. On Tuesday, April 16 HOBSON MELLODY L bought $2.00M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 18,000 shares. 3,022 shares valued at $317,310 were sold by Friedman Stacey on Tuesday, January 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Town & Country Bank Dba First Bankers Trust has 1.89% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Kistler holds 0.74% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 17,732 shares. Oppenheimer And Company Incorporated reported 393,681 shares. Wharton Business Gp Limited accumulated 86,716 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Vigilant Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 2.53% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Eagleclaw Cap Managment Lc stated it has 47,177 shares. Laffer Investments reported 0% stake. 21,103 were reported by Steinberg Glob Asset Management. Btr Capital Mngmt owns 163,465 shares. Sterneck Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.69% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mairs & Power has invested 0.31% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Addenda Capital reported 69,098 shares stake. Buckingham Mgmt owns 82,768 shares. New York-based Clark Estates Inc Ny has invested 1.65% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Fort Point Capital Prtn Limited Com, a California-based fund reported 5,390 shares.