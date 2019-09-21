As Cheniere Energy (LNG) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Driehaus Capital Management Has Lowered by $1.68 Million Its Stake; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake Maintained by Baldwin Brothers Inc

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 8.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 12,579 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 153,411 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.40M, up from 140,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 22.21M shares traded or 5.78% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views; 07/03/2018 – Cisco’s Bee Kheng Tay Discusses Companies Growth Prospects (Video); 22/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO; 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Operating Income Was $3.1 Billion; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces May 2018 Event with the Financial Community; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages

Driehaus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 68.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold 24,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 11,298 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $773,000, down from 36,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $66.82. About 2.84M shares traded or 51.36% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 16/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 16 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA $2.3 BLN TO $2.5 BLN; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $907M, EST. $619.7M; 22/05/2018 – LNG: BREAKING: It’s a positive FID for $LNG’s Corpus Christi LNG train 3. – ! $LNG; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC Receives Merger Proposal from Cheniere Energy, Inc; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – UNITS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND BORROWER’S EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY TO PROVIDE FOR ABOUT $1.5 BLN OF INCREMENTAL DEBT COMMITMENTS; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED DEAL CONSIDERATION REPRESENTS A VALUE OF $28.24 PER COMMON SHARE OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $0.35 BLN TO $0.55 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Presenting at Conference May 14

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cim Investment Mangement stated it has 22,382 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Beech Hill Advisors Incorporated stated it has 106,178 shares. Us Bankshares De accumulated 0.59% or 3.84 million shares. South Texas Money Mngmt Limited accumulated 20,038 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 110,500 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.99% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 1.19% or 312,674 shares in its portfolio. First Financial Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Inv Svcs holds 6,788 shares. Tctc Lc has 0.97% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). New England Rech & accumulated 83,400 shares or 3.1% of the stock. Iowa Bancorporation holds 3% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 123,257 shares. Hanseatic Management holds 0.19% or 3,477 shares. Tortoise Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,923 shares. Gm Advisory has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 54,084 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93M and $678.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,180 shares to 6,981 shares, valued at $2.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 1,674 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,017 shares, and cut its stake in Consoldtd Edison Inc (NYSE:ED).

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71B and $3.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icici Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 1.83M shares to 8.20 million shares, valued at $103.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lindblad Expeditions Holding by 215,849 shares in the quarter, for a total of 554,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT).

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. LNG’s profit will be $51.36M for 83.53 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -145.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold LNG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 225.76 million shares or 0.36% less from 226.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Wetherby Asset Management Inc, a California-based fund reported 4,687 shares. Greenwood Assoc Ltd Liability Co has 0.07% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Legal And General Gp Pcl, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.33 million shares. Hm Payson Com holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. National Asset reported 13,596 shares stake. Laurion Cap Management Ltd Partnership invested in 27,488 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 14,000 were accumulated by Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj. Bluestein R H & invested in 342,236 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.6% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Advisory Rech Inc reported 0.53% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Ci has invested 1.41% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). 49,358 are owned by Efg Asset (Americas). Alps Advisors Inc stated it has 0.06% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).